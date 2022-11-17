BOYS SOCCER
Covenant Christian 3, Lexington Christian 1: History was made on CCA’s Peabody campus where the squad won its first ever New England Prep School Athletic Council playoff game by taking the Class D quarterfinal bout. Bennett Plosker had a pair of goals in the triumph, keeper Caz Ostrowski was incredible with 12 saves and Anthony Reis also scored. Covenant Christian advances to face Hyde (Maine) on the road in Saturday’s semifinals.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 68, Johnson & Wales 53: Liz Zaiter of Peabody had another dominant double-double with with 21 points and 14 rebounds to help Salem State (1-3) earn its first win. Irianis Delgado was just as strong in the paint with 17 points and 15 boards and Ernidia Goncalves had a nice outing off the bench with 14 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 91, Eastern Nazarene 89: Michael Makiej tipped in a shot as the final buzzer sounded to send the Scots (2-2) to a thrilling victory. Makiej totaled a team-best 34 for Gordon, which trailed by 20 at halftime and stormed back. Garrett Sattazahn and Bryce Smith each booked 17 points in the come-from-behind triumph.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Westfield State 4, Salem State 1: Erik Larsson’s shorthanded goal at 4:03 of the middle period gave Salem State the lead but the Owls rattled off the next four to claim victory. Hunter Thomas made 33 saves but the Vikings fell to an uncharacteristic 0-4.