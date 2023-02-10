BOYS BASKETBALL
Swampscott 70, North Reading 58: The Big Blue (7-8) inched closer to .500 with a Senior Night win thanks to a career-high 25 points from Connor Chiarello. Max Brodsky added 20 points while Gabe Tripp (8 points) and Jake Collins (7 points) were both solid off the bench.
Danvers 83, Saugus 82 (OT): Luke Metivier hit two free throws with nine seconds remaining to ice the overtime victory for Danvers. Metivier finished with 13 points while Aris Xerras led the charge with 24 points and 15 boards. Quinton Shairs added 19 points and Johnny DiTomaso had 18.
Covenant Christian 76, Marie Philip 53: The Cougars improved to 12-4 behind Bennett Plosker’s 37 points with a whopping eight 3-pointers. Anthony Reis added 12 points, Noah DeJesus had 10 and Tim Soria chipped in eight. Jacob Libby and Isaac Portugal were standouts defensively in the win.
Blackstone Valley 62, Essex Tech 56: The Hawks fell to 9-7 despite 19 points and 10 rebounds from Shawn O’Keefe. Jack McBournie added 16 points in the setback.
Salem Academy 75, Saint Joseph Prep 61: The Navigators moved to 16-3, getting a huge game from eighth-grader Jordan Maxson (26 points). Jorbert Peralta added 15 points, Ivan Paredes had 14 and Angel Santiago finished with 10.
GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet 90, Hamilton-Wenham 45: Charlotte Hill flew down the mountain in a winning time of 24.37 seconds to give the Chieftains another win at Bradford Ski Area. Hannah Mitchell (26.00) finished fourth overall for Masconomet, with teammate Nicole Schneider 8/100ths of a second behind her in fifth place. Amanda Schneider also raced well by placing in 10th (26.73).
Newburyport 68, Hamilton-Wenham 67: Evie Bernard continued her strong season on the slopes for Hamilton-Wenham, finishing second overall in 24.66 seconds. Fellow Generals Stewart Bernard (27.39) and Avery Nistl (27.51) also had solid showings.
GYMNASTICS
Salem 99.35, Peabody 96.55: In their first home meet of the season, the Tanners had their highest point total in two seasons while suffering a razor-thin margin of defeat. Captain Filip Piechowiak scored 8.0 on both floor and vault for Peabody, with fellow captain Camila Fialho recording a 6.6 on beam. Seniors Allie Flewelling (6.85 on floor) and Gianna Digianfelice (6.3 on vault and 6.1 on floor) also helped lead the home team, with junior Kim Viera (6.5 on beam) doing the same.