WRESTLING
Triton 47, Danvers 34: In a tight match, the Falcons saw pinfall victories earned by Logan Jacques (126 pounds), Mark Haskins (138), Reagan little (152), Joe Baker (160) and Zach Zoladz (170) plus a major decision triumph by Matt Dowling.
Peabody/Saugus 37, Marblehead/Swampscott 33: With the match tied heading into the last bout at 285 pounds, Peabody/Saugus got a big win from Antonio Anzalone to take the meet.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 74, Marblehead 67: Though the Magicians had the chance at a tying three late, Beverly defended the in-bounds pass and added to its lead to avenge an early season loss and improve to 7-4. Dylan Crowley led the Orange-and-Black with 33 points while Ryder Frost had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Rook Landman had a fantastic showing with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
GYMNASTICS
Bishop Fenwick 125.35, Peabody 70.15: Emma Luis led the Crusaders with a score of 8.35 on beam and an 8.40 on vault. Ava DiNitto notched a 7.90 on bars and Gabby Millett scored 8.35 on floor.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 7, Beverly 2: In the annual Colleen Ritzer Memorial Game, the Panthers (8-3) fell to the No. 4 ranked team in Division 2 despite 31 saves by Megan McGinnity. Clara Cary and Bradie Arnold each had goals for Beverly.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 41, Gann 35: Liza Minogue scored 14 points to help CCA open its unofficial second half of the season with a win. Julia Ray and Stella Leras scored eight each while Abby Chewning showed off a strong floor game and notched seven.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
UMass Dartmouth 5, Salem State 2: Dash Quartarolo scored in the second period and Connor Woolley netted on in the first as it was 2-2 after 40 minutes. The Corsairs, however, netted three unanswered in the third to drop SSU to 3-13. Peyton Hughes assisted on both goals.