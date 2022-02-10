BOYS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 60, Manchester Essex 52: Ray Cuevas exploded for a game-high 32 points, including five triples, while Toby Adams also knocked down five threes on his way to 19 points for the Tigers (now 7-9). Charlie Henderson and Tyler White were key on the boards in the win as well.
Beverly 85, Lynn Classical 49: The Panthers (17-0) continued to roll, getting 27 points, six assists and five boards from Gabe Copeland in another convincing win. Zack Sparkman added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryder Frost went for 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALLSalem 59, Salem Academy 44: For the Navs, Cindy Shehu racked up 32 points and Kayla Esterlin and Cristal Pujols had strong games on the defensive end.
Northeast 37, Essex Tech 28: Christine Mbachi had 10 points but the Hawks (12-5) lost a tough defensive battle. Synclair McGovern added seven points, Bryanna Grant scored five with seven rebounds and Rhu Arsenault had a great defensive outing.
Winthrop 44, Beverly 24: Freshman Maddy Young was a bright spot for the Panthers on a tough night.
Austin Prep 51, Ipswich 26: The Tigers fell to a strong Austin Prep squad on Thursday evening.
Hamilton-Wenham 42, Georgetown 33: Jane Maguire had 19 points to lead the Generals while Christa Coffey added nine in the win.
BOYS TRACK
Hamilton-Wenham strong at CALs: Competing in the CAL Open on Tuesday, the Generals got four personal bests in a solid all-around performance. Isaac Jones ran a 1:40.09 in the 600, Jack Creilsen ran a 5:10.07 in the mile, James Regan ran a 5:14.44 in the mile and senior captain Cooper Blatz came in at 2:54.75 in the 1000. In addition, freshman Ben Rich finished ninth in the 2-mile in 11:27.78 while captain Ryan Gillis was 10th in 11:28.33.
GIRLS TRACK
Cote shines for Generals: Hamilton-Wenham captain Ava Cote finished third overall in the 1000 at the CAL Open on Tuesday, finishing the race in 3:21.48. Grace Roebuck added a 13th place finish in the 55 hurdles with a time of 10.33, while the 4x400 relay team was fifth in 4:46.63. That squad consisted of Cote, Isabella Fazio, Hannah Butler and Elaina Dent.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNichols 71, Endicott 68: The Gulls (11-8) missed a game-tying three as time expired in a back-and-forth battle. Jalen Echevarria had a game-high 22 points for the Gulls and Billy Arsenault had 17 with seven rebounds and five assists.
Gordon 95, Western New England 53: Garrett Sattazahn was a sharpshooter with seven made three’s and 31 total points to spark the Scots (9-12) to a blowout victory. Justin Yu scored 11 and Parker Omslaer dropped in a dozen for the winners.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 78, Curry 57: Cara Andreotti led five Scots in double figures with 19 points plus three steals as Gordon improved to 8-12. Ami Rivera scored a dozen and Madison Wynbeek added 10 with a team-high nine rebounds.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lasell 3, Endicott 1: Despite 16 kills from Spencer Capps, the Gulls fell to 4-2 in four sets. Rafa Robert also had eight kills and 10 digs for Endicott.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Westfield State 5, Salem State 2: Connor Woolley’s goal in the second period made it 2-2 but the Owls rattled off the last three (including an empty netter) as the Vikings dipped to 7-11. David Cicak also scored for Salem State, which put 46 shots on the Westfield goal. Viking netminder Aaron Mercer made 29 stops.