VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Salem 0: Ava Newton had eight service points and Jamie Walsh added nine assists and five aces as the Falcons stayed unbeaten at 9-0. Tess Vontzalides added five digs for the winners, who prevailed 25-10, 25-9, 25-10. In addition, captain Lily Eldridge had five kills, 11 assists and four aces.
Essex Tech 3, Lowell Catholic 1: The Hawks dropped the first set 21-25 before winning the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-11, 25-10 to cruise to the finish line. Junior middle blocker Ali Tkach had a career-high 16 kills to go with six aces, Molly Wetherbee had six kills and an ace, Julia Ahern had four kills and two aces, Gracie Dailey had four kills and one ace and Arianna Magee had a team-best 20 assists.
Peabody 3, Winthrop 0: The Tanners improved to 6-3 on the year after a convincing 25-10, 25-19, 25-22 victory. Maggie Brennan and Sophia Hollingshed combined for 17 service points and eight aces for the winners, with Destinee Callisto adding four kills. Libero Maggie Bena and outside hitters Sam Silva, Lily Ryan and Maria Chouinard also played strong games for Peabody, which also honored scorekeeper Thelma Hollingshed on Senior Night.
Chelmsford 3, Beverly 0: Nikki Erricola, a sophomore outside hitter, had a pair of kills and three digs while playing exceptionally well in her first varsity start for Beverly. Senior middle hitter Emma Knott hit .500 and junior setter Beatrice Lesser added 17 assists for the Orange-and-Black, who fell 25-18, 25-19, 25-17.
Masco 3, Saugus 0: The Chieftains (6-2) rolled to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 triumph behind eight kills and six aces from Camryn Wettstone and 25 assists from Vanessa Latam. Lindsey Byman added six digs in the win.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Ipswich 68, Lynnfield 14: The Tigers won nine of the 10 events to improve to 3-0 on the season in an convincing victory. Winners for Ipswich included Keith Townsend (high jump), Zephan Keach (hurdles), Marlin Desscources (dash), Finn Russell (mile), Paul Wertz (300), Colin Hanson (600), Jonah Orroth (1000) and Rex Geller (2-mile).
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Lynnfield 45, Ipswich 41: The Tigers (2-1) lost their first meet of the season as Lynnfield captured the day’s final event to emerge with the win. Ipswich winners were Riley Daly (high jump), Lauren Waters (mile), Colby Filosa (300) and Amelia Stacy (2-mile).
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wentworth 5, Endicott 4: The Gulls got doubles wins from Daniel Rinkert/Brennan Nick and Julian Richtarich/Collin Dinardo and singles wins from Nick and Elijah Harris, but it wasn’t enough in the tight setback. Rinkert had a battle at No. 2 singles, dropping a 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 decision that could have potentially sealed the team win.
Gordon 6, Curry 3: The Scots (3-2) rolled behind doubles wins from John Marineau/Will Jeffreys and Richard Ryzi/Mark Noschese and a dominant performance at singles. Those singles winners included Ryzi, Jeffreys, Marineau and Noschese.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 24, Wentworth 20: The Gulls moved to 4-3 on the season with a high scoring win, taking a 17-8 lead at the half and holding on down the stretch. Abigail Mansfield led the way with seven goals while Allison Mead, Lena Larson and Katelyn Dyer each potted five. Paige Blake and Eleanor Brown rounded out the goal scoring with one apiece.