FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 4, Westfield 0: Shea DiGilio scored her fifth and sixth goals of the season while sophomore Megan McGinnity’s six saves enabled her to earn her 13th shutout of the season as the Falcons (14-4-2) knocked off visiting Westfield in the opening round of the Division 2 state playoffs.
Captain Grace Brinkley and Gabby Griffin-Fetsch also scored for Danvers, which got assists from Bobbi Serino and Katherine Purcell. Emma Wilichoski excelled on defense for the Blue-and-White, who will now host a round of 16 game on Monday.
Masconomet 6, Marlborough 1: The top seeded Chieftains (17-0-1) breezed in their playoff opener thanks to three goals from Maggie Sturgis, who now has 37 on the year. Kenzie Carey and Ava Tello also scored.
Norwood 2, Marblehead 0: Caoimhe McKiernan had two goal line stands, but the Magicians (9-9-1) couldn’t capitalize on any of their offensive opportunities in a Division 2 opening round playoff setback on the road.
Franklin 6, Beverly 0: Captain Jamie DuPont, Noelle McLane and Kya Perron-Hart played well in the Panthers (5-10-4) Division 1 playoff setback..
BOYS SOCCER
Ipswich 2, Bay Path 0: In Division 4 preliminary round action, the Tigers (7-9-3) got first half goals from Cade Wetter and Thatch Phypers, the latter coming on a PK, to advance to the Round of 32. They’ll now face top-seeded Hampshire Regional on Saturday at 2 p.m. Brian Milano added an assist in the win while the defense of Seth Woodbury, Efram Johanson, Spencer Johnson and Theo Norton were stout throughout. Tyler Rafferty added some great play on both sides of the ball, as did Alex Barlow, Darwin Ramirez and Spencer McDavitt.
Peabody 1, Belmont 0: The Tanners (9-8-1) were without one of their top players, Victor Maciel, due to a COVID-19 close contact situation, and another player got a red card 20 minutes into action to force the squad to play the remainder of the contest shorthanded. But everyone else stepped up in a big way, including Cam Collins, who netted the game-winner off a direct kick from Kyle Lobao. Matt Calver was outstanding throughout, as was keeper Paul Drilon, who made a tremendous save off a deflection to help preserve the shutout triumph. Peabody moves on to face Leominster on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Division 1 Round of 32.
Marblehead 2, Mansfield 1: The Magicians (9-7-3) advanced through the preliminary round of Division 2 play thanks to goals from Baxter Jennings and Dwight Foster. Oliver Buckhoff added an assist while goalie Rory Zampese made multiple saves in net to seal the deal. Marblehead moves on to face Plymouth North in the Round of 32 on Saturday at 3:30.
Covenant Christian 4, Brimmer 0: Bennett Plosker scored his 10th goal of the season while Noah DeJesus (his 5th), Jacob Beckwith (6th) and Josh Pekari (3rd) also tallied in the shutout win. Eli Pekari made five saves to pick up his ninth shutout of the season. The win advances CCC to the Mass. Bay Independent League title game on Tuesday at home.
GIRLS SOCCEREast Bridgewater 6, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks (9-10) fell in the opening round of the Division 3 statewide playoffs.
VOLLEYBALLEssex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 0: Gracie Dailey finished with 11 aces and four kills to send the Hawks (20-2) to a 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 victory in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs. Fellow seniors Ali Tkach (9 kills) and Brooklynne McFadden (15 assists) were also instrumental in the win for Essex Tech, which moves on to play at Ashland Monday.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Pembroke 1: The seventh seeded Crusaders got by Pembroke at home in Division 3 tourney action and will next face Austin Prep in the Sweet 16 round.
Notre Dame Hingham 3, Marblehead 1: Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Keira Sweetnam had a fantastic showing for the Magicians (14-5), finishing with 15 kills on 32 attempts to go along with a dozen digs and five aces. Nicolette Teti and Lilah Thompson each added seven kills while setter Julia Potvin had a match-high 27 assists for Marblehead, which fell 25-18, 16-25, 18-25, 18-25.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Salem State 2, Framingham State 0: Connor Wooley and Erik Larson took care of the scoring and Joona Sato-Hunsula made 35 saves to earn his first shutout in a Vikings uniform.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEYEndicott 5, Western New England 1: The Gulls (12-6) rolled into the CCC Championship game thanks to a pair of goals from Jenna Seibold. Meaghan Hogan added a goal and two assists while Claire Boncek and Jenna Seibold each had a goal and one assist in the win. Olivia Lampasona added another assist and keeper Taylor Farrin made four saves. Endicott now heads to University of New England for the title bout on Saturday at 3:30.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Salve Regina 0: The Gulls (20-8) cruised in the CCC semifinals with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 win. Amanda Gilbert had 15 kills and six digs while Lauren McGrath had 18 assists and six digs in the win. Emma Ruel added a team-best 11 digs.