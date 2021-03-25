GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 44, Marblehead 42: The Falcons edged the Magicians for a marquee victory as the 4x400 relay team of Eli Anderson, Mikayla Shaafaval, Katie Walfield and Haley Murphy won the final race of the day. Murphy had a hand in 15 points as she also won the high jump and the 600 while Cali Abbatessa won the shot put and Emma Eagan won the 2-mile. Maddie Joly (shot put), Jordan Ortins (hurdles), Shaafaval (300), Anderson (600) and Olivia Viel (1000) picked up crucial second place points in the close meet. Courtney Hinchion was third in the mile along with other thirds from Chloe Hertigan (shot), Walfield (1000) and Ava Navarro (2-mile).
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead 56, Danvers 30: The Magicians ran their record to 2-0 as Cam Heafitz picked up a win in the high jump (5-4) as did Dylan Rose in the 55 dash (4.9) and Schulyer Schmitt in the 300 (39.2). Loeden Rodrigues captured the mile for Marblehead (4:38), while the 4x400 relay was victorious as well (3:47).
Danvers (now 1-1) got wins from Ryan McHale in the hurdles (8.8), Will Sheehan in the 600 (1:32), Mack Eon in the 1000 (2:55) and TJ Glowik in the 2-mile (10:03).
VOLLEYBALL
Beverly 3, Saugus 1: Sophomore Abby Amoroso had a strong passing game along with senior captain Rory Harmon as the Panthers prevailed 25-11, 25-23, 12-25 and 25-98. Junior Beatrice Lesser handed out 25 assists to help set up 36 team kills.
Masconomet 3, Winthrop 3: Lindsey Byman had three kills and four digs and sophomore Vanessa Latam handed out 18 assists with five aces to help the Chieftains move to 5-1 with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 sweep. Sarah Reblin had five kills for the winners and Abbey Fillmore had a block.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Eastern Nazarene 9, Endicott 0: Nick Brennan pushed his first single match to a third set tiebreaker but that was the closest the Gulls came to snagged a point in the clean sweep.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Gordon 4, Nichols 3: Kalyn Oliveira's hat trick powered the Fighting Scots (1-1) while Cara Goudie's four quarter goal stood up as the game-winner. Goudie also assisted on of Oliveira's trio of goals and Anna Rathbun collected two helpers.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suffolk 66, Gordon 57: Despite a game-high 21 points from guard Abby Vampatella (who added 7 rebounds and 4 steals), the Scots dropped to 5-5 on the season after this road setback. Fellow guard Caroline Sikkink finished with 16 points and grabbed nine boards while Cara Andreotti added 11 points for Gordon, which used only six players.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suffolk 82, Gordon 67: The visitors shot better than 50 percent from the field and 81 percent from the charity stripe and broke open a 4-point game at halftime with a strong second half to hand the Scots just their second loss in seven contests. Garrett Sattazahn had a double points to lead Gordon offensively, with teammates Parker Omslaer and Josh Crutchfield each chipping in with 10.