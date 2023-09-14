VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Salem 1: Audrey Lapine finished with 22 assists, seven aces and eight kills to power the Falcons to a 20-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 victory in Northeastern Conference action. Kaitlyn Cicerone added a dozen kills, five blocked shots and nine aces for the winners, who also got seven kills and a trio of aces from Riley Devitt. Danvers is 2-0 in NEC play (2-3 overall).
Sophomore setter Mia Silva had five assists, two kills and four aces on 100 percent serving for Salem, while senior libero Jessica was stellar defensively with eight digs. Outside hitter Annie Thornett, another sophomore, added four kills.
Peabody 3, Bishop Fenwick 1: Abby Bettencourt had 26 assists and 15 kills while Lizzy Bettencourt added 23 assists and four aces in Peabody’s four-set triumph. Emma Lynch added eight aces for the Tanners (4-1) while Kayla Landry had two kills and a block.
Fenwick saw Lacey Murphy finish with six kills and eight blocks. Kylie Murphy (5 blocks), Erin Paul (5 kills), Louise Marchetti (15 digs) and Helene Phelan (12 assists) were other standouts for the Crusaders.
Masconomet 3, Swampscott 1: Senior captain Brooke Farnum displayed excellent hitting and blocking in her team's 20-25, 18-25, 25-19, 22-25 setback. Fellow captain Jamilia Oriakhi also helped keep Swampscott in every point, while sophomore Jamie Andrews had five aces in an impressive showing at the servie line.\
Saugus 3, Beverly 1: Setter Tehya Killam had 10 aces and outside hitters Reese Kwiatek and Elsa Reulet had eight and six kills, respectively, for Beverly in its 23-25, 25-16, 19-25, 22-25 loss. Setter Gabriella Wickeri had a terrific defensive match and tallied 25 assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, Beverly 0: A pair of goals by Madison Faragi were the difference in the Crusaders’ non-league triumph. Meg Donnelly had seven saves while Madison Moseley added an assist for Fenwick (2-0-1), which also got strong play from Kate McPhail on defense and Ruby Cahill at midfield.
Swampscott 5, Saugus 0: Sawyer Groothius scored a hat trick and added one assist to help keep the Big Blue unbeaten (3-0). Lucy Brown and Coco Clopton had th the other goals for Swampscott, with Maisie Russo (2), Victoria Pierreo and Sophia Ciciotti each picking assists. Goalie Lilah Caplan earned her second straight shutout in net.
Danvers 5, Peabody 0: Bobbi Serino scored twice and Gabby Griffin-Fetsch had one goal and two assists to help keep the Falcons (3-0) unbeaten. Meg McGinnity didn’t have to make a single save to pick up her second straight shutout. Emma Cross and Abby Sher also scored for the Blue-and-White, with Malana Moy grabbing an assist as well.
Meghan Burke made nine saves for Peabody while captain Iliana Nikolouzos came up with a big defensive save in the third quarter. Ashella Correa was also elite for the Tanners, playing the entire game with composure and determination.
Masconomet 2, Manchester Essex 0: Following a rare loss, the Chieftains (3-1) bounced back beind goals from Nora Duval and Mia Marquis and an 11-save shutout from Sam Serio. Ava Gauvain and Emma Allen picked up assists while Savannah Stevens and Gauvain had excellent all-around showings.
Gloucester 8, Marblehead 0: Goaltender Maggie Beauchesne (17 saves) made a number of spectacular stops on the initial shot before a powerful Gloucester team was able to gather the rebound and put it home. The Magicians are now 1-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Newburyport 1: Senior midfielder Lily Mark recorded her second hat trick in two games, including two big goals over the final 10 minutes of action as the Generals (now 2-0-1) pulled away for the league victory. Mark also assisted on junior defender Maddy Wood’s header to give H-W a 2-0 lead. Junior forward Tessa Hunt (2) and sophomore midfielder Savannah Gauron had assists on the goals by Mark. Stewart Bernard, a senior, made six saves to earn the victory between the pipes.
BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Newburyport 1: Down a goal with 12 minutes to play, the Generals rallied as Galen Clark-Goldfield headed one in to tie the score, then Nick Stein’s left-footed volley with two minutes left was the game-winner. Clark-Goldfield assisted on Stein’s tally. Goalie Eric Hutchinson had a huge game in net for the winners, with Malcolm Crawford, Finn Tratnyek and Andre Groberio also playing starring roles.
BC High 2, St. John’s Prep 0: The defending Division 1 champions saw their 26-game unbeaten streak halted thanks to a pair of second half goals by BCH.
North Reading 4, Ipswich 1: Darwin Ramirez had the lone goal for the Tigers, with Jack Totten Spencer McDavitt, Will Harrington, Caden Sopic and Yanni Nikoloau also playing well.
GOLF
Danvers 37, Gloucester 35: The Falcons pulled out a close victory over their rivals behind wins from Bobby Fish (8-1), Brendan Glowik (6-3), and Nick Figueiredo (5-4). In addition, both Bryce Clark and Thomas Fish halved their matches, helping to earn valuable points in the win.
St. John’s Prep 227, Malden Catholic 259: Seniors Trey Manning and Alex Jackson each shot 37 at Ipswich Country Club on Wednesday and the Eagles nabbed another victory. Jack Carew, Brian Loughlin and Zach Enners all shot 38 as well.
Triton 108, Ipswich 102: Despite a career high 32 points from Charlie Jepsen, the Tigers dropped a tight match at Ipswich Country Club.
Georgetown 168, Essex Tech 150: Aidan Gray had 31 points, Alex Odiet 28 and Colin Murray also had 28 in a home setback for the Hawks.
Beverly 42 1/2, Swampscott 29 1/2: Despite the loss, the Big Blue got victories from Jason Bouffard, Dawson DiBarri and Mike Collins. Bouffard carded a 38 and DiBarri at 40.
Salem falls to Marblehead: Riley Fenerty, Shea Cristel, and Aylson Gill played well for the Witches in their setback.