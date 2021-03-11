VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Saugus 0: The Falcons won their third straight match to begin the season, and 65th straight Northeastern Conference regular season triumphs, in a 25-7, 25-9, 25-12 road sweep.
Jamie Walsh had a dozen kills and one ace for Danvers, while also got three kills and three digs from Ava Newton, four kills and a pair of aces from Maxine Lapine, and three aces from Jazmine Wallimann.
Beverly 3, Salem 1: The Panthers captured their first match of the season as sophomore outside hitter Mya Perron had eight kills and six aces on the line on 28 attempts with just zero errors. “She was a powerhouse for us tonight,” said head coach Ashley Chalifour.
Fellow sophomore Natalie Reynolds, a middle blocker, had another strong outing with seven kills for Beverly (now 1-2). Three of her teammates saw their first varsity action as well in senior right side hitter Lyric Simoglou, junior defensive specialist Nora Kersten, and sophomore Abby Amoroso, also a defensive specialist.
Marblehead 3, Winthrop 0: The Magicians breezed to a 25-6, 25-23, 25-17 decision led by Anna Schluter, who finished the night with 13 kills on 17 swings as well as picking up three blocks. Teammate Lilah Thompson added nine kills of her own to go with five aces, and setter Julia Potvin was strong throughout, dishing out 23 assists.
Masconomet 3, Swampscott 0: The Chieftains improved to 2-1 on the season with a 2513, 25-10, 25-6 decision over the Big Blue (now 0-2). Sarah Reblin had five kills and Vanessa Latam had 17 assists and five digs to lead Masconomet. Robyn Seymour finished with seven service aces for the winners and Camryn Wettstone added a block.