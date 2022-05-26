TRACK
Falcons soar: On the first day of the Division 4 championships in Hingham, Danvers had some incredible performances. Luke Llewellyn came in second overall in the 800 in 1:58.28 and Kevin Rogers grabbed a third place medal in the 2-mile with a best time of 9:38.52. NEC champion Mike Leon came in fifth in the discus with a throw of 126-08.
Cali Abbatessa placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 95-07 and Emma Eagan (5th, 11:37) and Shea Nemeskal (7th, 11:38) both came in the top ten in the 2-mile. The D4 meet continues with more events on Saturday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 8, Methuen 6: Mason Simpson scored four times and added an assist and goalie Dylan Hunter turned aside 10 shots as the Panthers ended their regular season with a home victory. Will ten Hope had two goals and one assist, Troy Morin and Matt Mezza both had a goal and two helpers, and Gavin Lawrence also had an assist for Beverly, which will take an 11-7 record into the postseason.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 15, Dracut 7: The Tanners (15-3) wrapped up the regular season with a convincing win behind McKayla Fisher’s four goals and an assist and Brooke Lomasney’s hat trick with three helpers. Madi Barrett added three goals as well to go with an assist, McKenna Forni had a goal and two assist, Lauren Woods had two goals, Ally Bettencourt had a goal and three helpers and Katie Amico dished out one assist.
BASEBALL
Lawrence 7, Marblehead 6: In the first round of the Haverhill Hillie Classic, the Magicians (12-7) had the tying run on third in the seventh but couldn’t get it home as their six game win streak was snapped. Andy Titus had three RBI for Marblehead, including one in the seventh, while Liam McIlroy had two hits, scored twice and drove one in.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Salem 1: Senior Jayren Romero had 18 kills with four assists and 13 digs for the Witches in an exciting 15-25, 25-22, 24-26, 21-25 match with the Hawks (5-15). Senior Gabriel Pedrozo-Moto had 10 kills to pace Essex while Cael Dineen had a season-high 14 kills and eight blocks. Senior Mateus Lima added eight kills and Beck Hermann had a solid game with 10 digs.
BOYS TENNIS
Masconomet 4, Swampscott 1: The Chieftains got singles wins from Sam Brockelman (7-5, 6-1) and Mark Trull (6-4, 4-6, 6-3), as well as doubles victories from Cash Campanella/Jeff Pappalardo (6-4, 6-2) and Jimmy Cheng Zhang/Jake Cobak (6-4, 3-6, 6-4) en route to the win.