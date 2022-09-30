GOLF
St. John’s Prep 221, Malden Catholic 235: The Eagles (7-2) officially qualified for the Division 1 North sectional thanks to 36s from Jack Carew, Jack Moriarty and Brian Loughlin. Tripp Hollister and Rohan Raisingani each shot 37 while Ian Rourke came in at 39.
Danvers 40.5, Masconomet 31.5: The Falcons improved to 10-4 behind match play wins from Brendan Glowik (7.5-1.5), Braden Coyne (5.5-3.5) and Nick Figueredo (6-3). Bobby Fish and Jakob Hamel each halved their matches for Danvers.
Essex Tech 147, Greater Lowell 92: The Hawks (9-1) cruised behind 32 points from Aidan Rotondo and 26 from Jacob Deinstadt.
Peabody 50.5, Lynn Classical 21.5: The Tanners picked up a convincing win thanks to individual victories from Ryan Brunet, Matt Ryder, Sam Oliveri, Trot Smith, Matt Richards, Jacob Richards and Maya Yaffe.
Salem 49.5, Lynn English 22.5: The Witches moved to 5-7 on the season, getting match play wins from Jon Wasserman (5-4), Jack Doyle (9-0), Brady Tremblay (8-1), Riley Fenerty (7.5-1.5), Diego Acuna (7.5-1.5) and Owen Warner-Streff (5-4).
Hamilton-Wenham 135, Manchester Essex 116: The Generals (9-3) picked up a win at Essex County Club behind 27 points from Aidan Noonan, 26 from Cooper Miller and 25 from Morgan Glovsky.
Marblehead 46, Swampscott 26: The Magicians won the annual Tedesco Cup, taking a 13-12 lead in the all-time series. Wins came from Matt Weed (shot 35, won 7.5-1.5), Jacob Hershfield (6.5-2.5), Charlie Grenier (6-3), Marty Ryan (7-2), Matt Mahan (5.5-3.5) and Adrian Baron (5-4). Christopher Locke halved his match while shooting a 36.
For Swampscott, Jackson Bartram shot a 38 and won his match 5-4.
Georgetown 114, Ipswich 111: The Tigers came up just short despite 24 points from Charlie Jepsen and 21 from freshman Connor Wright.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 1, Saugus 1: Kate Bickell scored her team-leading fourth goal on a pass from teammate Lane Kaeyer to give the Magicians (2-5-1) a tie. Maggie Beauchesne stopped a pair of shots in net.
Pingree 6, Dana Hall 0: Grace Mullaney scored twice and Sadie Canelli pitched the shutout for the Highlanders (5-1) in a road win Wednesday. Meghan Collins, Alexa Blaeser, Mia Shuman, and Olivia Donahue all added solo goals for the winners.
VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Marblehead 2: The Magicians rallied for a thrilling 16-25, 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12 triumph. For Danvers, Ava Newton had 10 kills, Jessica Walsh had nine kills and three blocks, and Kaitlin Cicerone had eight kills and a team-high six blocks. Emma Callahan added 11 digs and five kills for the Blue-and-White, with Audrey Lapine contributing 28 assists and five aces.
Swampscott 3, Salem 0: The Big Blue won for the second time in as many nights, claiming a 25-7, 25-13, 25-11 decision. Salem got strong efforts from junior middle blocker Jesly Paulino Aristy (2 kills, 2 aces) on defense and at the net, as well as great defensive play from Liki Rodriguez (5 digs).
Dana Hall 3, Pingree 0: Lily Sardone played well defensively and finished with three kills for the Highlanders, while Lucy Ciacciarelli came off the bench and had a strong performance as well.
CCA drops a pair: Finishing a suspended match from the previous week before playing its regularly scheduled match, Covenant Christian dropped a pair of extremely close 3-2 decisions to Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall. The first match finished 25-15, 22-25, 26-25, 19-25, 15-11, and the second ended up 25-23, 16-25, 21-25.
BOYS SOCCER
Pentucket 3, Ipswich 0: The Tigers had some scoring opportunities but were unable to put any home in the CAL setback. Playing well for Ipswich in the loss was Theo Norton, Alex Barlow, Seth Woodbury and Will Harrington.
Brimmer and May 2, Covenant Christian 1: Noah DeJesus scored the lone goal for Covenant in the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Reading 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals (5-3) lost their third 1-0 game of the season despite a fantastic game in net from keeper Stewart Bernard. Bernard had two great saves on corner kick plays, among her other stops.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Roger Williams 0: Amanda Gilbert finished with a dozen kills and 11 digs to propel the Gulls (8-2 overall) to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 sweep). Krystina Schueler added 10 kills for the winners, who also received nine from Sophie Breitenbach and eight more from Kelsey Sanborn.