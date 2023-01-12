WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 84, Malden Catholic 0: 113-pounder Alex Schaeublin of Salem earned his 100th career win and the Eagles improved to a staggering 19-0 on the year. Also winning were Ben Schumacher (106), Braedon Goes (120), Elias Hajali (126), Jimmy Lally (132), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Ryan DeSouza (145), Ryan Lepore (152), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Vince Bilotti (170), Matt Pineiro (182), Marc Pineiro (195), Angel Heredia (220) and Alex Bajoras (285).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 54, Salem Academy 46: Brayson Green continued his strong play, dropping 25 points with eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks to help the Witches to victory. Jack Doyle added 12 points, six assists and three steals while Chris Qirjazi had eight boards, three steals and a pair of blocks.
For Salem Academy (8-2), Angel Santiago had 15 points while Ivan Paredes had 13. Jorbert Peralta chipped in nine and Azriel Taguiam had seven.
Covenant Christian 44, BU Academy 29: The Cougars (now 7-1) stayed atop the MBIL standings after getting strong inside play from both Noah DeJesus (17 points) and Anthony Reis (14). All-around excellence from point guard Bennett Plosker (11 points, 10 assists) was also a key factor in CCA’s triumph.
GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 50, Marblehead 36: {/strong}The Panthers improved to 6-1 behind wins from Meredith Pasquarosa (50 high hurdles, 7.2), Claire Brean (600, 1:47.7), Allison Prasse (1000, 3:22.5), Tara MacNeil (mile, 5:46.3), Mary Hauck (2-mile, 13:04), Mya Perron (shot put, 30-8.5), and the 4x400 relay team of Katie Burgess, Grace Williams, Pasquarosa and Brean (4:22).
Tanners win two: At home on Wednesday night, the Tanners topped both Swampscott (70-6) and Gloucester (64.5-17.5). Brianna Ewanishi won the high jump while Jess Richards won the shot put, Lindsay Wilson won the hurdles, Savanna Vargas won the dash, Sofia Schirripa won the 300, Mimi Batista took the 600, Brook Lomasney won the mile and Sarah DiVasta was first in the 2-mile.
Gloucester 45, Swampscott 22: Theia Giantis came in first in the mile for the Big Blue while Samantha Andrews won the hurdles and Sofia Alvarado was first in the shot put.
BOYS TRACK
Peabody sweeps: Some standout performances helped the Tanners edge Swampscott 58-27 and beat Gloucester 74-12. Winning events were Patrick Senfuma (hurdles), Alan Paulino (dash), Shaun Conrad (300), Bruno Correia (600), Ryan Faletra (1000), Josh Trelegan (mile) and Logan Tracia (2-mile).
Swampscott 58, Gloucester 27: Sam Kearney was first overall in the high jump and Caleb Leopoldo was first overall in the shot put to spark the Big Blue. Also winning against the Fisherman were Elliot Pulaski (hurdles), Ethan Gee (dash), Matt De la Puenta (600), Jason Codispoti (300) and Hunter Hersey (1000).
Beverly 59, Marblehead 27: The Panthers moved to 7-0 on the season by winning seven of the nine events. Shane Barker won the 50, Dan Conant the 300, Ryan Dunleavy the 600, Riley McGoldrick the mile, Jason Provost the 2-mile, Colin Burns the shot put (PR 42-feet), Leo Sherrif the high jump and the 4x400 relay team of Ryan Dunleavy, Misha Krygin, Ryan Whiting and Ray Kwiatek.
Masconomet tops Salem: The Chieftains picked up a win behind individual triumphs from Nathan Molina (high jump and dash), Spencer Lininis (hurdles), Joe Colella (300), Jonathan MacQuarrie (600), Dylan Tappendorf (shot put), Noah Demers (1000), Cooper Ogden (2-mile) and Drew Bartrem (mile).