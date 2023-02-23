MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Western New England 79, Endicott 71: The Gulls (17-10) saw their season come to a close in the CCC semifinals despite 22 points from Jalen Echevarria and 20 from Jeff Hill.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 82, Danvers 37: The Panthers (16-6) wrapped up the regular season with a big win behind 12 points from Dorien D’Entremont in the Ed Gieras Memorial Game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beverly 46, Danvers 38: The Panthers (7-13) finished their season with a win in the Ed Gieras Memorial Game behind Lauren Caley’s 10 points and seven rebounds. Abby Ruggieri added nine points and nine boards in the victory.