MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Western New England 79, Endicott 71: The Gulls (17-10) saw their season come to a close in the CCC semifinals despite 22 points from Jalen Echevarria and 20 from Jeff Hill.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beverly 82, Danvers 37: The Panthers (16-6) wrapped up the regular season with a big win behind 12 points from Dorien D’Entremont in the Ed Gieras Memorial Game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beverly 46, Danvers 38: The Panthers (7-13) finished their season with a win in the Ed Gieras Memorial Game behind Lauren Caley’s 10 points and seven rebounds. Abby Ruggieri added nine points and nine boards in the victory.

