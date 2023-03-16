COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls win pair: Endicott (5-3) bashed Wisconsin-Lutheran, 11-3, and also topped Clarkson, 4-1, to sweep the day in Florida. Raven Comtois homered and had three RBI in the 11-3 win with Christina Nowicki driving home three runs and Chloe Shapleigh hitting a double. Shapleigh also doubled in the first game, as did Swampscott’s Katie Watts, and Maria Hanchuk fanned nine in a complete game victory.
Salem State splits: The Vikings (3-5) erupted at the plate in a 19-1 win over Franciscan but also lost to Susquehanna, 8-0, at the Fastpitch Dreams Classic in South Carolina. The victory saw Mackenzie DeSantis homer and total four RBI while Dawn Eisnor (2), Allison Frost (3) and Janae Santos (2) totaled up multiple RBI.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State splits: Jake Usenia threw four scoreless and Carl Beatrice and Jake Boucher combined for three hitless frames as Salem State (2-4) blanked Plattsburgh, 2-0, only to see their foes spit the doubleheader with a 4-3 triumph.
Edward Field had two hits and an RBI double and Boucher scored both runs in the win. The 4-3 loss saw Field rack up three more hits and two more RBI with Owen Duggan also providing three hits.
Endicott 5, La Verne 3: The Gulls (6-1) plated four runs in the top of the eighth to rally for the win. Jake Nardone and Robbie Wladkowski each mashed homers in the win, while Caleb Shpur and Nicolas Notarangelo had one double apiece. Chris Jenkins secured the win on the mound with five strong innings of relief, while Max Tarlin got the save.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 9, Johnson & Wales 6: A 7-2 second half run helped the Scots (3-2) come from behind on the road. Jackson Wright scored three times with two assists to lead the charge and Ryan Arthur had two goals and two helpers.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Emmanuel 18, Salem State 6: The Vikings fell to 0-4 despite a hat trick from Mackenzie Schmink.