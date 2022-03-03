BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 1, Bedford 0: Sophomore forward Logan Casey tipped a shot from defenseman Armani Booth into the net 1:45 into the extra session to give the 17th seeded Hawks (16-3-3) a stirring victory to open the Division 3 state playoffs. It was the program’s first-ever postseason win in boys hockey.
Junior goaltender Kyle Mahan, who received the team’s Player of the Game helmet, was elite in making 30 stops. He also turned in his eighth shutout of the season — just the second North Shore goaltender in the last 25 years to have that many in a single season. Jonathan Daley, David Egan, Jaydan Vargas, Brady Leonard, Larry Graffeo and defenseman Luke Thibodeau also had standout games for Essex Tech, which now advances to play top seeded Marlborough on the road Monday (7 p.m.).
Masconomet 6, Hopkinton 2: Six different scorers filled the scoresheet as the fourth seeded Chieftains (15-4-2) had little trouble in their Division 2 tournament opener. The hosts raced out to a 4-0 lead after one period and got 14 saves from senior Nick Santangelo in net to pull away for the win.
Joe Young and A.J. Sacco both had a goal and two assists for the winners, with captain Richie Guarino and Michael Bevilacqua adding a goal and an assist each. Matt McMillan and Josh Brann also connected for Masco while Nick McMillan added one helper.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Notre Dame Hingham 7, Beverly 2: The 30th seeded Panthers (9-10-2) had leads of both 1-0 and 2-1 over the hosts, thanks to snipes from Halle Greenleaf and Jamie DuPont, but weren’t able to put any more into the cage while Notre Dame Hingham notched six straight to close out the contest.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3. Emerson 0: Rafa Robert had a dozen kills while Nikolas Kasprzak added seven and Ian Smith six as the Gulls (7-3) won in straight sets, 26-23, 25-23, 25-20.