BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 3, Lowell Catholic 0: The Hawks (2-0-1) got a pair of goals from junior forward Ryan Lovasco and three assists from senior middie Josh Berube. Mateus Lima added his sixth goal in three games this season, while teammates Jack Pais, a senior midfielder, and C.J. Borys, a senior defender, also had strong games.
St. John’s Prep 2, St. John’s Shrewsbury 1: Junior Alex Borkland’s free kick goal with 15 minutes left in the second half helped the Eagles improve to 2-0. Senior Ryder Vigsnes scored in the first half to level the game after Shrewsbury took an early lead. Junior midfielder Mike Bertinado and senior defender Ethan Olivo played well for the Prep.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 0, Newburyport 0: The Tigers remained unbeaten (3-0-1) as goalkeeper Morgan Bodwell turned in her third shutout of the young season.
GOLF
Danvers 51.5, Winthrop 20.5: The Falcons got wins at Rowley Country Club from Trevor McNeill (6.5-2.5), John Curran (8.5-.5), Connor Horn (6.5-2.5), Braden Coyne (9-0) and Connor Harvey (8.5-.5).
St. John’s Prep 224, Xaverian 232: Senior Nick DeVito holed an eagle from 40 yards out on the 1st hole at Kernwood Country Club and later sank a 35-foot putt for birdie on the 4th hole to finish with a 36 for the Eagles. His score tied teammate Ian Rourke, a junior. Seniors Alex Landry and Michael Shyjan both shot 37s for the winners, with classmate Conor Remley coming in at 38 and sophomore Deuce Martin firing a 40.
Bishop Fenwick 150, St. Mary’s Lynn 135: Captain Tony Novack finished with a team-high 38 points to pace the Crusaders (now 4-1) to victory at The Meadow. Leo Schroeder added 30 points for the winners, who also got 25 from Louis Spychalski.
Essex Tech 121, Lowell Catholic 89: The Hawks prevailed behind 27 points from Aidan Gray and 24 from Patrick Chasse.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, Mass. Maritime 0: Jordan Shaduk’s 11 kills led the Scots to a 25-11, 25-7, 25-9 sweep. Haley Robinson had a team-high 14 digs and Valerie Nilan chipped in with nine kills.
Nichols 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings fell to 1-6 with the road non-league loss.
Volleyball — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (5:30).
Flag football — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30).