GOLF
Essex Tech takes second: On Wednesday, the Hawks finished second overall in the state vocational tournament for the large division with a total of 333 strokes. Pat Chasse led the charge with a smooth 78, good for third overall individually, while Luke Thibodeau was eighth with an 82. Aiden Gray added an 85 while Fisher Gadbois shot an 88 to round out the scoring. Blackstone Valley won the tournament with a cumulative total of 326.
Generals’ Noonan earns top honors: Hamilton-Wenham’s Aidan Noonan registered 47 points in the 18-hole Cape Ann League Open held at Far Corner in Boxford on Thursday, earning a spot on the league’s All-Star team in the process. His teammate, Peter Gourdeau, finished with 31 points on the day to make the second all-star squad. For Ipswich, Charlie Jepsen tallied 37 points to lead his squad and also earn first team all-star status, while Harry Stein had 28 points. North Reading’s Isabella Brozena was the match medalist, finishing with a whopping 69 points on a two-over par round to earn Player of the Year. Hamilton-Wenham shared the Baker Division sportsmanship award along with Manchester Essex, while Newburyport took the honor in the Kinney Division.
Essex Tech 139, Greater Lawrence 117: Luke Thibodeau netted 27 points while Pat Chasse had 25 to lead the Hawks to victory.
Danvers 50, Winthrop 22: The Falcons got match play wins from Bobby Fish (5.5-3.5), John Curran (5-4), Jack Murphy (9-0), Brendan Glowik (7.5-1.5), Connor Horn (5-4), Bryson Clark (7-2) and Braden Coyne (8-1) en route to victory.
Beverly 57, Swampscott 15: The Panthers moved to 11-0 on the season as all eight of their players won their matches and broke 40 in the process. Aidan LeBlanc fired a 36, Cam Cook shot 37, Ian Paddock, Ryan Avila, Dylan Hunter and Will Ryan all shot 38, and Jack Ryan and Jaxon Thomas carded 39s.
Bishop Fenwick 215, Cardinal Spellman 109: Tony Novak had a team-high 42 points with a 3-under par round of 30 as the Crusaders (5-5) had their best showing of the year. Connor Cunningham had 34 points while Louis Spychalski had 32 and Leo Schroeder totaled 30.
Masconomet 57, Salem 15: Jack Mertz won for the tenth time and shot 37 to earn the medal as the Chieftains (7-4) officially qualified for postseason play. Tyler Feldberg, Chris O’Grady and Tommy Sacco all won their matches for Masco. Jon Wasserman and Jack Doyle both carded 44 for Salem and Brady Tremblay shot 45.
St. John’s Prep 240, BC High 247: Ian Rourke’s 38 led the Eagles to a solid win at Wachusett Country Club. Nick DeVito and Michael Shyjan each shot 39 and Brendan O’Holleran chipped in with a round of 40.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 3, Winthrop 0: The Magicians (8-2-1) won for the second time in 48 hours behind goals by Carlin McGowan, Samantha Dormer and Stella Monaco. Senior captain Ella Kramer handed out her ninth assist of the year, fellow captain Catherine Comstock earned her sixth shutout and Cait Mullins had one helper.
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Triton 1: Senior Claire Nistl and freshman Annie Moynihan each had a goal and an assist and the Generals (8-1) won their sixth in a row. Jane Maguire also scored, as did Chloe Gern, with assists from Tessa Hunt and Nora Gamber.
Covenant Christian 3, Boston Trinity 0: Isabella DeCotis had a 9-save shutout while goals came from Mari Walters, Anna Jukanovich and Liza Minogue for CCA.
Swampscott 1, Beverly 0: Keeper Lilian Gosselin made a dozen saves to collect her fifth straight shutout as the Big Blue moved to 6-2-2. Sophie DiGrande’s goal assisted by Maddie Hudson in the 75th minute broke a scoreless tie under the portable lights. The Panthers (5-5) got strong play from keeper Kayla Cimon as well as Kayleigh Crowell and Izzy Sullivan up top.
Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0: Emily McDonough scored twice while Connie Pattruelli also found the back of the net to help the Tanners (6-2-3) earn the shutout win. Pattruelli added an assist while McKayla Fisher had two; Emma Bloom had the clean slate in net.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 3, Lynn Tech 2: The Hawks got a big conference win and improved to 10-0-1 in the process thanks to a first half hat trick from Ryan Lovasco. Assists went to Mateus Lima, Kyle Heckman and Josh Berube, while Austin Medico, Thomas O’Brien and Todd Morfis all played great defensively.
Masconomet 2, Danvers 0: The Chieftains (12-0) won again behind goals from Brennan Johnston and Eion O’Brien. Jason Karas and Sam Brockelman added assists, while Jack Wexler, Tanner Mandalinci and Thomas Downs all played well.
Beverly 2, Swampscott 1: The Panthers’ rallied from a halftime deficit thanks to goals from Teo Berbic and Iuan Williams. Will Johnstone and Jordan Humdy added assists in the win. For Swampscott, Lucas Bereaud had the goal.
Marblehead 3, Winthrop 0: Dwight Foster, Brogan McGorray and Isaiah Pina all scored for the Magicians (6-4-1), who also got solid defense overall and good goaltending from Rory Zampese. Oliver Buckhoff added an assist in the win.
St. John’s Prep 6, Catholic Memorial 0: The Eagles improved to 6-2-2 on the season behind senior Ryder Vigsnes two goals. Jake Vana added a goal and an assist, Mark Patturelli matched that, James Gikas had a goal and Kaie Bolger had a goal. Callum Rigby added two assists while Alex Borkland had one. Keepers Joey Waterman and Yianni Andrikopoulos combined for the shuout with two saves, while sophomore midfielders Aithan Bezanson, Sebastiano DiModica and Mark Ghiu all played well.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0: Senior libero Madison McFadden served up five aces and classmate Grace Dailey had four as the unbeaten Hawks (11-0) cruised 25-17, 25-23, 25-16. Senior Ali Tkach had 14 kills and senior Brooklynne McFadden added 26 assists.
Marblehead 3, North Reading 1: Junior Keira Sweetnam had a great game on the outside with nine kills, six aces and three blocks in a 25-15, 22-25, 25-12, 25-10 win. Senior Nicolette Teti totaled five kills and Julia Potvin had 17 assists in the winning effort as Marblehead improved to 8-2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 4, North Andover 0: The unbeaten Chieftains received a pair of goals from Kenzie Carey plus single markers Julia Graves and Cecily Paglerani. Maggie Sturgis handed out three assists and Ainsley Gruener made four saves.
Ipswich 1, Swampscott 0: Ashton Flather finished a nice pass from Halle Greenleaf for her fourth goal of the season, giving the Tigers (8-1-10 a solid non-league win over the Big Blue. Morgan Bodwell came up with nine saves in net.
Triton 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Following a first half injury, JV goalie Kyleigh Murphy came in and didn’t allow a goal during her 30 minutes of action for the Generals (now 2-6). Ava Vautour scored her team-leading fifth goal in the setback, while H-W got strong defensive play from Marley Shea, Riley Campbell, and Sofia Montoya.
Marblehead 4, Malden Catholic 0: Peighton Ridge scored twice while Kate Bickell and Sydney Hamilton each had one goal to power the Magicians to victory. Jane O’Neil added an assist and Haley Baker made three saves in net for the shutout. Also playing well was Ginger Guy, Izza Ferante, Elise Burdge, Emma Callaghan, Sarah Levine and Anna Bobowski.
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: Sam Motecalvo scored the Crusaders lone goal, as the team dipped to 7-2-2 on the season. Zoe Elwell and Karina Gyllenhaal both played well, while Sedona Lawson made 10 saves in net in the loss.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan 3, Endicott 1: The Gulls (10-6) dropped a 22-25, 17-25, 29-27, 19-25 decision despite 16 kills apiece from Riley Donahue and Amanda Gilbert. Donahue added 14 digs while Gilbert had 15.
Springfield 3, Gordon 1: The Scots (8-6) fell by an 18-25, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25 score. Valerie Nilan had 14 kills and five assists while Kate Howe tallied a team high 32 assists. Hayley Robinson added 13 digs and an ace in the loss.
Emmanuel 3, Salem State 2: The Vikings (3-12) won the first two sets (25-19, 25-23) before dropping the final three (14-25, 23-25, 18-20) in a heartbreaking loss. Genevieve Kempster had 18 kills and 19 digs in the setback, while Eva Haralabatos had a team-high 33 assists. Pamela Diaz added 21 digs for Salem.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 6, Gordon 3: Olivia Berler and Ashley Keaveney won 8-0 in doubles while Shelby Henry and Fernanda Trevino came out on top 8-5 to help the Gulls (6-2) to victory. In singles play, Ana Mar Molina cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win while Berler (6-1, 6-3) and Angelina Ciardi (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) also won.
For Gordon (4-2), the doubles tandem of Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim took their match, 8-7, while Madison West (7-5, 6-2) and Kristin Kendall (6-4, 6-2) won in singles action.