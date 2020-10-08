GIRLS SOCCER
Essex Tech 6, Notre Dame 0: Seniors did most of the scoring for the Hawks (2-1-1) with tallies by Caitlynn Burke, Kaitlin Flaherty, Meredith Zorzy and Abby Kilbride. Senior captain Emily Enes had one assist, senior keeper Riley Mannion was spotless in net and freshman Abby Kilbride also found the back of the net for Essex, which remained unbeaten in CAC action at 2-0-1.
Peabody 6, Salem 0: Mikayla Fisher and Amber Kiricoples both netted a pair of goals while Emma Bloom and Madison Murphy split the shutout in net as the Tanners rolled in their season opener. Emily McDonough and Hailey Baker had a goal apiece for Peabody, which received two assists each from Aja Alimonti and Hailee Bettencourt. Maddy Scacchi, Megan Billingsley, Logan Lomasney and Jordyn Collins were all standouts defensively for the winners.
GOLF
Bishop Fenwick 177, Austin Prep 171: The Crusaders (now 5-1) recorded another impressive win as each of their top seven players scored at least 23 points. Cade Buckley and Brendan Bloom led the way with 27 apiece, while John Bennett added 26.
Swampscott 51 1/2, Peabody 20 1/2: Lou Spellios swept his match and shot a 2-over par for the low round of the day to help Swampscott move to 3-2 on the season. Also winning their matches for The Big Blue was Danny Dilisio (5-4), Aidan Graciale (8-1), Nate Stern (7.5-1.5), Will Roddy (7-2) and Nate Maercklein (6.5-2.5).
For Peabody, which was playing its first match of the season, Ryan Brunet played great in the No. 1 slot, while Sammy Oliveri won his match at No. 6, 5-4. In the No. 7 slot, Jacob Richards secured a tie (4.5-4.5) in his first varsity match as well.
Newburyport 134, Hamilton-Wenham 96: Andrew Winch netted 23 points to lead the Generals (2-3) in the loss, while Peter Goeben added 19 points and Peter Gourdeau had 17. H-W will look to bounce back on Tuesday against Triton.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Amesbury 23, Ipswich 38: Sophomore Amelia Stacy won the race for Ipswich in a time of 21:37, but the Indians took all but two of the top 10 spots to earn the win. The Tigers also saw senior Carina Jones (24:02) earn a fourth place finish.