BASEBALL
Essex Tech 6, Rockport 5 (9 innings): Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik hit a walk-off single to plate Cole Waterman (2-for-4) in the bottom of the ninth and the Hawks (10-9) came from three runs down to clinch a state tournament berth on Senior Day. Rockport had leads of 4-1 and 5-3, but Essex Tech scored twice in the sixth to tie it when Jack Tsoutosuras doubled and scored and Harry Lynch (2-for-5) came home on an Andrew Skorry sacrifice fly.
Jordan O’Malley threw the final five innings and allowed only one run and starter James Levesque allowed only one earned over the first four frames. Lynch drove in a pair in the fourth with Chris Itz scoring. Tsoutsouras had two hits and made an incredible defensive play to end the top of the ninth and Xavier Parsons had an outfield assist for a double play to end the seventh.
Salem 6, Marblehead 3 (8 innings): Freshman Sandy Arrendell knocked in the go-ahead run and senior Sebby Cruz and Shea Christel followed with RBI singles as the Witches (15-4) scored three in the eighth to top the Magicians (11-8). Julian Ortiz didn’t allow a hit in the seventh or eighth to earn the win for Salem and Cruz was outstanding for 3 2/3 scoreless relief innings. Jon Wasserman and Jack Doyle (double) also had RBI for Salem.
Drew Whitman pitched well for Marblehead with six strikeouts and two hits allowed over seven innings. Bodie Bartram was 2-for-4 at the plate while Chris Cannuscio and Charlie Sachs had RBI.
Masconomet 13, Amesbury 4: Jacob Shirley struck out five batters in six innings of work and the Chieftains wrapped up the regular season at 15-5. Logan Keune hit two triples, scored three times and drove home two and Braeden O’Connell collected three more RBI on three hits. Chris Porfido also had three his and two RBI for Masco.
Winchendon 6, Pingree 3: Hudson Weidman came on for five innings of relief work and allowed two runs with three strikeouts but the Highlanders (13-9) couldn’t come back in the New England Small School semifinals against a powerhouse Winchendon team. Jaylon Richardson had two hits with a double and a run score to lead Pingree at the plate; Quinn Moses went 2-for-4 with an RBI; Danny Alepa had two hits, Tejas Prakash drove in a run and Nick Hubbard went 1-for-3 and scored.
BOYS LACROSSE
Minuteman 8, Salem 5: In the Witches’ season finale, T.J. McCarthy scored three goals with one assist, Mikey Curtin added a goal and two assists, and Gabe Bennett also scored while goalie Vince Milano stopped 14 shots. Jayden Benson finished with five ground balls as Salem (1-18) saw several players making big time plays in critical moments that weren’t on the depth chart to begin the season.
Dracut 14, Danvers 6: Despite 19 saves from goaltender Aidan Perry, the Falcons (8-10) couldn’t stay with the Middies in their regular season finale. Lucas Rotker scored twice with one assist, Colby Dunham and Sean Rivard also had two goals, and Brady Tersolo picked up an assist.
SOFTBALL
Marblehead 7, Medford 2: Luka Bornhorst blasted one over the fence and Ruby Calienes struck out seven in the complete game win on the road for Marblehead. Ashley Mortenson hit a pair of doubles for the Magicians with other key hits from Isabel Mortensen (who had a great game behind the dish) and Tessa Andriano. Outfielders Sophia Hallisey, Ashley Mortensen and Clara Donovan were outstanding in Medford’s spacious ballpark.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Haverhill 1: Matt Ciampa finished with 10 kills on 14 swings as the Eagles took a 25-12, 14-25, 25-22, 27-25 Senior Day victory at home. Callum Brown hit .359 for the winners to go with 20 digs, and Tighe Lusk added five solo blocks in the victory. St. John’s will head into the Division 1 state tournament next week with a 12-6 record.
Lowell Catholic 3, Salem 2: The Witches finished one game shy of qualifying for state tournament play at 9-11 with Wednesday’s road defeat. Senior captain and outside hitter Jake Fritz hit .390 on the evening with 27 kills, finishing the season with 269 kills and 448 for his SHS career. Middle blocker Luca Gaias (7 blocks) was a standout defensively, while middle blocker and captain Elias Ferreira added four. Senior opposite Chris Qirjazi (18 digs, 9 kills) and setter Kaiden Brewster (2 kills, 5 aces, 7 digs, 39 assists) also played well in the Witches’ 27-25, 20-25, 25-17, 29-31, 10-15 setback.