GIRLS LACROSSE
Danvers 15, Winthrop 4: The Falcons got hat tricks from Jordan Turcotte, Ellie Anderson (2 assists), Sabrina Auciello (1 assist) and Kaylee Rich (3 assists) en route to the convincing win. Sadie Bucco added a single tally, as did Savannah Botthof and Abby Sher.
Masconomet 16, Salem 5: All Masco’s seniors found the scoresheet led by Kaylee Lucas’ four goals and Jolie Dalton’s hat trick in the win. Ava Pelletier added a pair of goals while Gabby O’Connell, Lily Conway, Allie Baker, Liza Brockelman, Katelyn Caffrey and Perl Defeo all scored once.
Essex Tech 16, St. Mary’s 7: Junior captain Maddie McDonald put home nine more goals to increase her team-leading season total to 93 in the Hawks’ (14-2) win. Ava Allaire played outstanding defense forcing several turnovers and transitioning the ball into the offensive zone.
Marblehead 10, Swampscott 9: The Magicians (7-10) secured a competitive NEC win behind four goals and an assist from Hadley Wales. Lucy Wales and Gigi Lombardi each scored twice, Ramona Gillett and Sydney Langton had a goal and an assist apiece and Molly Cronin added an assist to round out the scoring. Defensively, Kate Santeusanio made nine saves in net, including the game-clinching stop with 13 seconds remaining.
Broghan Landry finished with four goals and an assist and goaltender Sasha Divall had 10 saves for the Big Blue (now 9-4). Other scorers included Scarlett Ciciotti (3 goals, assist), Abby Eichler (goal, assist), Brooke Waters (goal) and Coco Clopton (2 assists).
Peabody 11, Gloucester 0: The Tanners secured the shut out win on Senior Night thanks to two goals and four assists from Brooke Lomasney, two goals and an assist from Sam Rowe and three helpers from Siobhan Smith. Lauren Woods (goal), McKayla Fisher (goal, assist), Katie Amico (goal), Madie Barrett (2 goals), Emily McDonough (goal) and Abby Leonard (goal) also contributed offensively, while Fisher, Ella Kritikos and Kayla Landry added to a tremendous defensive effort.
BASEBALL
Essex Tech 16, Greater Lawrence 5: Seniors Jacob Wells and Patrick Mannion combined for the win on the mound to power the Hawks (7-8). Offensively, Medrano Deschene had three hits and four RBI, freshman Cole Waterman exploded for three triples and an RBI and Jeffrey Roach had two RBI as every starter recorded at least one hit.
Pentucket 5, Hamilton-Wenham 1: In a battle of aces, Pentucket’s Ethan Hunt (11 K’s) out dueled H-W freshman Gian Gamelli, who fanned eight and also drove in his team’s lone run. Will Cookie, Adam Green and Connor McClintock also had hits (all singles) for the Generals, now 10-7.
Salem Academy 6, Boston Collegiate 5: Jacoby Casinelli Tarasuik’s third hit of the game was a walk-off RBI single to plate Azriel Taguiam as the Navigators (7-9) earned a key victory. Casinelli Tarasuik also earned the pitching win by throwing two scoreless innings in relief.
SOFTBALL
Danvers 15, Marblehead 1: Lauren Ahearn (double) and Kristina Yebba both went 4-for-4 to help the Falcons even their record at 8-8. Emily Goddard also added a 4-for-4 effort with two doubles and three RBI while Skylar Coakley pitched all five innings five five strikeouts to earn the win.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Greater Lowell 3, Essex Tech 0: Senior middle blocker Cael Dineen had four blocks while senior outside hitter Gabriel Pedrozo-Mota and junior outside hitter Ryan Cole both turned in solid all-around performances in the Hawks’ setback.
Salem 2, Innovation Academy 0: The Witches won a shortened conference bout, 25-12, 25-14, to improve to 8-4 on the season and qualify for the state tournament for the first time in program history.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 17, Saugus 5: Goalie Matteo Lucrezia stopped a half-dozen shots to earn the win while James Silva scored three times and picked up a pair of assists as the Panthers (9-7) officially clinched a playoff berth. Cam Smith added two goals and three assists for the winners, who got two goals apiece from Mason Simpson (plus an assist), Matt Burke and Matt Mezza, a goal and three assists from Gavin Lawrence, a goal and two helpers from Cam Cook, and single tallies from Will ten Hope, Troy Morin (plus an assist), Graham Spiedel, and John Maloblocki (plus an assist). Defenseman Will Johnstone and Thomas Keene both had assists as well.
Masconomet 15, Salem 2: A dozen different players had goals for the Chieftains (9-5) led by Alan Weitzman, who had two goals and two assists. Silas McLellan (assist) and Quinn Gardner also had two goals; Ara Scarpaci had a goal and an assist; and single tallies came from Cam Farmer, Will Magnifico, Owen McNally, Jack Mitchell, Evan Karcher, Griffin Halecki, Rhyan Goncalves and Will Carey. Tristen Dillon added three assists, and Richard Jacavanco had four saves in net.
First-time goaltender Armano Cormier had 14 saves for the Witches, with T.J. McCarthy and Jovan Gomez scoring goals.
Peabody 8, Gloucester 5: Sophomore attackman Matthew Bettencourt scored four times with one assist while senior goaltender Derek Patturelli stopped 15 shots as the Tanners climbed to 9-6 on the year. Tyler Kalloo (goal, assist), Danny Barrett (goal, 2 assists), Nick Salvati and Donald Cavanaugh also had goals for the winners, with Johnny Lucas adding one assist.
BOYS TRACK
Prep shines: At the Catholic Conference Championship meet, the Eagles got first place showings from Stephon Patrick in the triple jump (43 feet 2 inches), Drew McStay in the high jump (6 feet), Jason Bois in the 110 hurdles (15.98 seconds), Connor Perault in the 400 meters (51.81 seconds), Dylan Alberti in the 400 hurdles (59.50 seconds), Nathan Lopez in the mile (4:16.21), and the 4x400 relay team of David Minogue, Dillon Duval, Perault and Lopez.