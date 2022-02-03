BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 6, Winthrop 3: Senior Mark Wilson finished with two goals and two assists as Fenwick set a season high for goals in a road triumph. Junior Max Vieira added two goals, including the game-winner with 6:47 left in the third period to snap a 3-3 tie, giving him a team-high eight tallies on the season. Kevin Wood, a senior, also scored twice while Josh Millman turned aside 19 shots for the victory in net. Nick Wesley and Manny Alvarez-Segee each had two assists for Fenwick (now 4-6-1) while Matt O’Connor, Anthony Sasso and captain Mike Faragi each had one.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem 50, Gloucester 48: Trailing by one at halftime, the Witches (5-8) scored 15 points in the third quarter and never trailed thereafter to beat Gloucester for the second time in two nights. Yamilette Guerrero led the way once again with 30 big points, scoring a big bucket in the final minute to boot, while Amaya McConney scored nine points and grabbed six boards.
Manchester Essex 38, Swampscott 30: The Big Blue came up short in a defensive battled against the Hornets despite a double-double from senior Angela Spathanas (10 points, 10 boards).
Salem Academy 44, Community Charter School of Cambridge 11: The Navigators improved to 11-4 behind the offensive exploits of Cindy Shehu, Genevive Pelletier and Camilla Santana Sena.
North Reading 47, Ipswich 46: The Tigers battled back but ultimately suffered a one-point home loss to fall to 3-10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 61, Gloucester 57: Freshman Brayson Green dropped a career-high 20 points with eight rebounds to help the Witches (now 11-3) hold off a determined Gloucester team on the road. Green hit four threes and scored eight points in the fourth to help seal the deal. In addition, Treston Abreu scored 18 points and Jayren Romero turned in an all-around game with seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and some terrific defense.
Covenant Christian 61, Boston Trinity 49: Beverly’s Daniel Chewning dropped 25 points to help Covenant avenge an earlier season loss to their NBIL league rival. Josh Pekari added a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards while Hamilton’s Bennett Plosker scored nine.
Salem Academy 78, Community Charter School of Cambridge 39: The Navigators (10-5) cruised behind a great overall game from Ian Paredes. Captains Jorbert Peralta and Dexter Brown also played well while Manual Vasquez and Ryan Tejada both chipped in offensively.
Greater Lawrence 44, Essex Tech 35: The Hawks (8-5) struggled to find offense in the low-scoring setback. Shawn O’Keefe led the way in defeat with 13 points and 12 boards while Colin Holden had 13 points with two triples.
WRESTLING
Danvers 54, Triton 30: The Falcons improved to 9-1 on the season with a dual meet victory in Byfield. Winners included JJ Rand (106 lbs.), Logan Jacques (113), Mark Haskins (120), Connor McCarthy (132), Matt Dowling (138), Joe Baker (160), Mike Ambeliotis (170), Brendan Whalen (195) and Dom Baez (220).
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Fitchburg State 5, Salem State 1: Joe Smith scored the lone Vikings’ (6-10) goal on the power play with the assist coming from Keegan O’Donogue.