CROSS COUNTRY
Bishop Fenwick's boys and girls both finished in third place at the Catholic Central League championship meet held on their home course. Shannon Bresnahan was the top overall finisher for Fenwick, coming in third place over 5000 meters in 21:11. Catherine Carter was tenth overall in 22:58 with Maria Ryan 13th at 23:58, Elizabeth Gauthier 16th in 24:02, Sarah Fogarty 17th in 24:05 and Aubree Lemieux 19th in 24:38.
Wyatt Burr led the boys with a fourth place showing in a time of 18:14. Matt Gerdenich clocked 18:59 for seventh, Matt Cinelli was ninth in 19:12, Colby Browne finished 14th in 19:52 and Tyler Declerq was 17th in 20:05.
Austin Prep won both the boys and girls championships as a team. For Fenwick, Burr, Gerdenich, Cinelli, Bresnahan and Carter were named CCL all-stars.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 1, Peabody 0: Madi Monahan scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season, on an assist from fellow captain Tess Keaney, for the game's only score as the Magicians finished their season 3-3-1. Marblehead seniors Mae Colwell, Cannan Whittier, Haven Linehan, goalie Emily Doughman, Ana Ziaziulia, Jessica West, Grace Elmer, Teagan Masters, Ava Ulian, Lily Finnigan, Keaney and Monahan all helped key the victory in the final high school field hockey game of their careers.