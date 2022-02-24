GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 72, Nauset 48: The Crusaders polished off an impressive regular season at 17-6 after another win. Sophomore Cecilia Kay poured in 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while senior captain Maria Orfanos scored 17 while handing out five assists and fellow captain Nasha Arnold double-doubled with 10 points and 10 boards.
KIPP Academy 50, Salem Academy 49: The Navigators got excellent defensive performances from Cristal Pujols, Kayla Esterlin and Jayden Zimmerman in their setback. Cindy Shehu was the offensive sparkplug for Salem.
BOYS BASKETBALLMasconomet 55, Medford 52: Matt Richardson dropped in a game-high 26 points as the Chieftains finished the regular season at 11-8. Brennen Johnston made four clutch free throws down the stretch to help seal the victory, while Ben Dillon added 16 points.
Bishop Fenwick 72, Archbishop Williams 52: The Crusaders (10-10) wrapped up the regular season with a convincing win behind 28 points from Che Hanks and 22 points and nine boards from Mike Yentin. Jason Romans added 16 points, eight assists and six steals for a Fenwick team that will likely earn a home game in the opening round of the Div. 3 playoffs.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Matignon 1, Bishop Fenwick 0 (OT): Freshman Ella Tucker posted a shutout through 45 minutes of action but the Crusaders couldn’t manage a goal in the final regular season bout of the year and the visiting Warriors won it in OT. Fenwick wraps up the regular season at 9-9-2.
BOYS HOCKEYWilmington 4, Beverly 3: Trailing by two goals, the Panthers scored three straight as Gavin Lawrence, Cam Cook and defenseman Bobby Massa all tallied. But the visiting Wildcats tied it on the power play, then won it with three-and-a-half minutes to go. Matt Mezza had a pair of assists, with teammates Austin Bernard, D.J. Bachini and Rocco Orlandella earning solo helpers. Dylan Hunter finished with 27 saves.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 65, University of New England 53: In the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals, Sarah Dempsey (18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals), Tara Laugeni (15 points) and Emily St. Thomas (13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) were all in double figures as the Gulls knocked off the hosts in Biddeford, Maine. Olivia Duncan added 11 rebounds, six assists and a pair of blocked shots, all of which led Endicott (now 17-10).
Roger Williams 70, Gordon 47: The visiting Scots (12-14) were unable to slow down a Roger Williams team that has lost only twice in 26 games. Madison Wynbeek had an excellent game against the CCC’s top seed by scoring 20 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and making four steals. Isabella Rivera was also in double figures for Gordon with 11 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Worcester State 77, Salem State 68: The Vikings (15-10) led by two at the break but were ultimately upset at home in the MASCAC semifinals. Sean Bryan did all he could for the hosts, scoring a game-high 33 points with nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.