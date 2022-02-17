BOYS BASKETBALL
Peabody 79, Saugus 45: Anthony Forte dropped a career-high 40 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists as the Tanners (13-6) rolled to victory. Forte finished just six points shy of Kevin Bettencourt’s school record for points in a single game. Shea Lynch added 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals in the win, while Luke Roan (7 points, 5 rebounds), Al Pinto (6 points), Nick Soper and Vin O’Hara also played well.
Whittier 60, Ipswich 46: The Tigers (7-13) wrapped up their season with a tough loss despite 21 points from junior standout Ray Cuevas. Toby Adams added eight points while Charlie Henderson had seven.
Malden Catholic 81, St. John’s Prep 66: Despite 20 points from Kyle Webster and 15 from Jacob Mercedes, the Eagles (8-9) dipped back below .500 against the Division 2 leading Lancers.
Marblehead 74, Essex Tech 45: For Essex Tech (10-8), Shawn O’Keefe scored 17 points and grabbed 10 boards, but the Hawks struggled to find consistent offense throughout. Josh Berube added 12 points in the setback.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 42, Manchester Essex 35: Jane Maguire finished with a dozen points on Senior Night, including three 3-pointers, as the Generals (14-4) won their seventh straight game and 10th in their last 11 contests. Christa Coffey had a pair of trifectas of her own and finished with 10 points while Lily Cassidy, Nora Gamber and Kailee Whelan all finished with six points.
Marblehead 44, Salem 37: The Magicians picked up their 11th win of the season behind 12 points and five rebounds from Kat Candelaria, 11 points from Samantha Dormer and a season-high eight points from Molly Cronin. For Salem, Yamilette Guerrero scored a game-high 21 points.
Swampscott 40, Ipswich 30: The Big Blue (8-10) got back in the win column thanks to a huge night from Chloe Rakauskas, who scored 25 points with seven threes. Angela Spathanas chipped in with six points and 12 boards and Paige Quagrello had four points and nine rebounds. Maddie Hudson added seven assists in the win.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 4, Shawsheen 1: Captain Hadley Wales had a goal and an assist and Marblehead (7-11) snapped a five game losing streak with a commanding three goal first period. Elsa Wood had a goal and an assist, Ava Vatour also scored along with Else Burdge and Hannah Tsouvalas and Elle Seller had assists. Goalie Lily Francouer turned in another stout effort.
Gloucester 4, Beverly 3 (OT): Captain Jamie DuPont’s shorthanded goal set up by Hallen Greenleaf got the Panthers (9-6-2) even with 3:00 to go but Gloucester drew a power play in overtime and got the winner on a deflection. DuPont finished with two goals and an assist, Greenleaf scored with two helpers and Ashley Freitas had an assist but Gloucester scored three unanswered in the middle period.
Stoneham/Wilmington 4, Bishop Fenwick 2: Despite goals from Lauren Diranian and Abi Bruner, the Crusaders dipped to 6-8-2 on the road. Lily Pregent, Emma Perry and Grace Morey had assists on the tallies.
BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 1, Bishop Feehan 1: In the consolation game of the CCL Cup, Fenwick (5-9-4) got 20 saves from senior Dillon Bloom in net, while Chris Stevens scored on an assist from Gerry Visconti.
Winthrop 7, Masconomet 2: The NEC Dunn champion Chieftains (14-3-1) were stunned by the host Vikings at Larsen Rink, surrendering four first period goals and never recovering. A.J. Sacco and captain Richie Guarino had the goals for Masconomet.
TRACK
Crusaders shine: Bishop Fenwick’s Wyatt Burr clocked 2:39 in the 1000 to finish third overall at the Division 4 state meet and also ran a leg of the 4x400 relay that placed fifth. Declan Smith also came in fifth in the mile with a time of 4:37 and Ethan Henshaw was fifth in the 600 (1:28). For the Crusader girls, Lucia Conti came in fifth in the 300 and sixth in the high hurdles and the 4x400 relay was sixth.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Rivier 3, Endicott 2: The Gulls (5-3) rallied to win the third and fourth sets but fell in the tiebreaking fifth. Rafa Robert had a monster game with 17 kills and Spencer Capps added 13.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 1, Worcester State 0: Joe Smith was awarded a penalty shot with 2:58 left in the second period and buried it to give the Vikings (9-11) the win. Goalie Aaron Mercer stopped all 31 shots to earn the shutout victory.