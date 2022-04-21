BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Manchester Essex 1: Scoring all six runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 0-0 tie, the Generals (4-1) made it four straight wins. Nick Freni started the rally with a single, an error brought in the first run, Adam Green followed with a three-run double and Connor McClintock added a 2-run single. James Day also had a key hit in the inning and freshman Gian Gamelli struck out 11 with no walks while allowing only two hits in six innings of excellent work.
Navs drop pair: Nashoba walked off with a 4-3 win to take both ends of a double dip with Salem Academy (1-6) after winning the first game, 5-2. Kegan Leclare pitched very well and also had the game-tying RBI in the second bout while Jacob Redican struck out three in the opener. Gami Rosario, Azriel Taguiam, and Kegan LeClare picked up hits for SA.
Lynn Classical 8, Swampscott 3: The Big Blue (3-2) got RBI doubles from John Cuttle and Harry Riddell in a setback against their former NEC rivals. Joe Ford struck out six over five frames as well.
Amesbury 6, Ipswich 5: The Tigers went the distance against the CAL Baker leading Indians but couldn’t quite get over the hump.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Winchester 15, Ipswich 7: The Tigers dropped a tough non conference bout despite a whopping 19 saves in goal from Ashton Flather. Offensively, Halle Greenleaf (3 goals), Ella Stein (2 goals, assist), Maddie Duffy and Kayden Flather all played well.
Danvers 12, Marblehead 3: Eliana Anderson (4 goals, 1 assist) and Kaylee Rich (3 goals) continued to lead the Falcons offense in Thursday’s convincing NEC win. Sarbina Auciello (goal, 2 assists) and Katherine Purcell (2 goals, assist) showed tremendous hustle working for ground balls in unsettled situations, while goalie Megan McGinity was excellent with 11 saves.
For Marblehead (2-6), Hadley Wales, Gigi Lombardi and Lucy Wales had the goals while Molly Cronin added an assist. Kate Santeusanio put forth a strong effort in goal, coming up with 21 saves.
Peabody 12, Salem 3: Madi Barrett, Emily McDonough and Kayla Landry led a balanced Tanner attack with two goals each. Siobahn Smith, McKayla Fisher, Brooke Lomasney, Katie Amico and Ally Bettencourt all scored for the Tanners (3-2) and Lauren Leggett and Caitlin Snow split time in the net.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 9, Swampscott 7: The Panthers (now 4-2) got a hat trick plus an assist from Mason Simpson, as well as four assists from Matt Mezza en route to the win. Gavin Lawrence added a goal and two assists, Troy Morin scored twice, and Will ten Hope, Jaxon Thomas and DJ Bachini all scored once. Brad Griffin added an assist while goalie Colby Vaccaro made eight saves.
For the Big Blue, which rallied from a 7-1 halftime deficit to make things interesting, Jason Codispoti had a hat trick and Jack Russo had two goals and an assist. Liam Keaney and Harrison Kinne each had one goal, Christian Ubrano added an assist and goalie Aidan Breault made nine saves to go with an assist as well.
Marblehead 9, Danvers 7: The Magicians remained unbeaten at 4-0 in league play, building an early lead and keeping themselves separated enough throughout the action to pull off the win. Josh Robertson scored a team-high five goals, Connor Cronin added a goal and three assists and Chris Gallup, Charlie Grenier and Baxter Jennings each scored once. Finn Maniaci made 10 saves in goal to help preserve the win.
For Danvers (2-3), Brady Tersolo and Jack Murphy each scored two goals and dished out an assist. Lucas Rotker and Sean Rivard each added a goal and an assist apiece, while Jimmy Thibodeau had a goal. Brayden Holt was strong in goal, making 12 saves.
St. John’s Prep 15, Lexington 6: The Eagles bounced back behind Jake Vana’s four first half goals to go with an assist. Jimmy Ayers added two goals and an assist while Lucas Verrier and Harlan Graber each scored twice. In total, nine different SJP players scored at least once. Defensively, Jack Weissenburger, Nick Schibli and Adam Callum were standouts, with Chris Esposito shining on the faceoff-x (15-for-16).
BOYS TENNIS St. John’s Prep 4, Marblehead 1: The Eagles (5-1) picked up a convincing out of conference win behind singles triumphs from Charles Kirby (6-0, 6-1) and Alex Melville (6-2, 6-0). In doubles action, freshmen twins Luke and Jake Prokopis (6-0, 6-0) as well as Rohan Rasingani and Grant Drinkwater (6-0, 6-1) were also victorious.
For Marblehead, sophomore standout Mika Garber recorded his second straight impressive victory against a quality opponent, winning his match 6-1, 6-4 over senior Hunter Walters.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Curry 1: The Gulls climbed back to .500 at 8-8 with a dominant performance on Thursday. Doubles wins came from Julian Richtarich/Oliver Pope (8-2), George Danes/Will Bierwirth (8-1) and Michael Fowler/Zachary Lane (8-5). In singles action, Richtarich, Pope, Brayden Allen, Hudson De Risi and Lane all came out on top.