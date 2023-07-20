INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 6, Ipswich 1: Luke McClintock tossed all seven innings and fanned five to lead the defending champion Generals to victory. Ryan Monahan and Harrison O’Brien (RBI) both hit doubles while McClintock helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with a run scored an an RBI. For Ipswich, Finn MacLennan went 2-for-3 and scored the run.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
North Reading 38, Danvers 19: The Hornets led wire-to-wire led by Maggie Schultz’ 11 points. For Danvers, Kayda Brown had a strong game with ten points and Maggie Shairs scored six.
Masconomet 33, Manchester Essex 15: The Chieftains played swarming defense and got a balanced effort at the offensive end led by Shea Nelson (nine points) and Angie Lalikos (seven).
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore Phillies 6, Beverly Recs 5 (9 innings): Colin Arsenault had a bases clearing double for Beverly but the Phils rallied to win it in extra innings at Breed.