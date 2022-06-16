INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 6, Ipswich 3: Sal Guarino struck out six in five innings and Ryan Hutchinson came on for two perfect frames of relief as the Generals improved to 4-2. Hutchinson helped his own cause with two hits, Aidan Cann stayed hot at the plate with three RBI and Will Frain and Keegan O’Shea also hit safely.
For the Ipswich Chiefs, Evan Stein threw the complete game on the hill and scored a run and Sam Blizzard went 1-for-3 and scored.
LEGION BASEBALL
Middleton/Peabody 7, Methuen 0: Justin Powers was dominant on the mound as the Middleton/Peabody squad improved to 2-1 on the summer.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Bristol 15, North Shore Navigators 3: The local nine dropped to 1-7 in a tough day for the pitching staff with 12 hits allowed and visiting Bristol scoring runs in seven of the nine innings. Offensively, St. John’s Prep grad Brady O’Brien went 1-for-3 with an RBI for North Shore, Peabody’s Jake Gustin went 1-for-4 with an RBI and Connor Bertsch had two hits and scored twice.