NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore 4, North Adams 0: Jake Gigliotti posted seven shutout innings and Endicott College’s Max Tarlin threw the ninth for a save as the Navigators (4-16) snapped a seven game losing streak at home.
Connor Bertsch triples and Max Viera doubled to lead the offense, which also saw RBI from Jake McElroy and catcher Charlie Taylor, who was 2-for-4. Jon Luders also singled and scored for the winners.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 11, Marblehead 2: D.J. Pacheco homered, doubled and scored four times to help the Pub (11-4) keep pace with Kingston atop the NSBL standings. Bobby Jellison had two hits and scored three times, Marc Birbiglia went 3-for-4, Matt Ploszay drove in two runs and Ty Leavitt picked up the win on the mound. Trey Blackmer, Schuyler Schmitt and Liam McIlroy all had hits for Marblehead.
Manchester 8, Beverly Recs 6: Home runs by Danny Mello (a solo shot) and Brandon Bingel (3-for-3, 4 RBI) weren’t enough for Beverly (7-8) in a slugfest. Matt Burgess also drove home a pair for the Recs.
Swampscott 12, North Reading 4: The Sox (4-9) picked up another victory behind round trippers by Jorge Burgos (5 RBI), Esteban Paula and Brian Maynard (3 RBI). Joe Ford also 3-for-5 with an RBI for Swampscott.