COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon takes two: The Scots (9-7) topped Lesley twice on Wednesday with wins of 6-1 and 15-7. Mara Little and Ami Rivera each had three hits and two RBI in the first win, with Rivera and Isabella Rivera each mashing homers. Little tossed a gem in the circle as well, striking out four against just one walk in a complete game win. In the other win, Gordon erupted for 12 runs in the second inning. Ami Rivera had a triple, three total hits and two RBI while Jayden Johnson had three hits and two RBI. Emily Peterson added a solo homer in the win.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Lesley 0: The Gulls (6-9) cruised to a 25-5, 25-0, 25-5 victory behind 12 kills from Aidan Iacovelli. Gavin Emenaker added 12 assists and 14 aces.