BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Danvers 1: Freshman Gian Gamelli struck out six and only allowed three hits to knock Danvers (4-1) from the unbeaten ranks and earn his first career win. Senior captain Nick Freni had five RBI and a 2-run homer in a 10-run first inning for the Generals (1-1) while Will Cooke went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI. Harrison Stein and Connor McClintock had two hits each and eight H-W batters had RBI.
Sophomore Mike Moroney had the line RBI for Danvers and Tyler O’Neill scored after singling.
Manchester Essex 6, Marblehead 4 (9 innings): It was a frustrating loss for the Magicians (1-3), who led 4-1 when the game was suspended due to darkness on Monday. The Hornets tied it up with three in the ninth and walked off on a 2-run homer in the tenth. Schuyler Schmitt had three hits total in the ballgame to lead Marblehead.
Whittier 12, Essex Tech 5: Junior Shawn O’Keefe drove in a pair of runs but the Hawks dipped to 2-2. Seniors Josh Berube, Jaiden Dussault and junior Harry Lynch added RBI and junior Medrano Deschene recorded two hits.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Pentucket 1 (9 innings): Senior captain Mike Faragi’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth walked Fenwick (1-5) off with its first win under coach Matt Antonelli. Anthony Hebert threw three scoreless in relief of Michael Geissler, who struck out 11 in six innings, while Anthony Marino, Gianni Mercurio, Chris Faraca and Costa Beechin also had hits,
Winthrop 6, Salem 4: The Witches dipped to 0-4 in a tight ballgame.
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead 90, Swampscott 45: The Magicians cruised on Wednesday with wins by Hayden Leveroni (shot put, 42-2), Errol Aposteledes (low hurdles), Alex Hersey (high hurdles), Sasha Kessel (200), Ryan Thompson (400), Peter Clifford (800), Harrison Kee (mile) and Isaac Gross (2-mile).
For Swampscott, Joey Do won the long jump (21-4) and the triple jump (41-6), Ethan Gee won the discus (118-4) and Xaviah Bascon won the 100
Peabody 108, Winthrop 19: Winners for the Tanners on Wednesday included Pat Senfuma (high jump, 5-4), Paul Dominic Drillion (37-6), Alex Jackson (shot put, 46-7), Peter Gardikas (discus, 118-8), Sebastian Pizarro (low hurdles), Dom Scalese (high hurldes), Colin Ridley (100), Alan Paulino (400), Joe Thibault (800), Josh Trelegan (mile) and Logan Tracia (2-mile).
Essex Tech 92.5, Whittier 39.5: The Hawks rolled in their dual meet on Thursday.
GIRLS TRACK
Marblehead 103, Swampscott 33: Triple winner Lydia Bailey (both hurdles, 400 dash) and double winner Cate Trautman (100 and 200) helped Marblehead grabbed the win Wednesday. Other victories came by Claire Davis (long jump), Morgan Zion (triple jump), Sophia Dumais (shot put), Devin Whalen (javelin), Rachel Albert (800), Maya Mahoney (mile) and Teagan Sherwood (2-mile).
Swampscott’s Lilian Goesslin won the high jump and Anastasia Hayes topped the discus
Peabody 103, Winthrop 27: Wednesday’s first-place finishers for the Tanners were Brianna Ewansiha (high jump), Savanna Vargas (long jump nad 400), Aaliyah Callahan (shot put), Jessica Richards (discus), Samantha Simmons (javelin and mile), Gina Martinello (low hurdles), Kalisha Williams (high hurdles), Yosmery Batista (100), Marissa Simmons (200) and Cailyn Buckley (800).
Essex Tech 79, Whittier Tech 55: The Hawks cruised to victory in the dual meet on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Paul’s 16, Pingree 9: Cameron Traveis netted a hat trick while Waters Lloyd and Lauren Collins each scored twice, but it wasn’t enough in Wednesday’s setback. Schuyler Lloyd added a goal and two assists, Mia Shuman had a goal and an assist and Isabel Smail had two helpers.
Peabody 14, Swampscott 2: The Tanners (2-1) were dominant in staying unbeaten in NEC action behind 10 points from captain McKayla Fisher on five goals and five assists. Brooke Lomasney added three goals and three assists, McKenna Forni and Ally Bettencourt notched two goals and two helpers each and Katie Amico had an outstanding game on the draw. Lauren Leggett and Caitlin Snow split the win in goal.
Marblehead 17, Salem 3: The Magicians took a 13-3 lead at the half and never looked back en route to the win. Lucy Wales netted five goals and three assists in the victory while Hadley Wales had three goals and an assist. In addition, Sydney Langton had three goals and Gigi Lombardi and Ramona Gillett each scored twice.
Masconomet 20, Danvers 5: For Danvers, Eliana Anderson and Sabrina Auciello each scored twice while Jordan Turcotte had the other.
Ipswich 13, Triton 8: Ashton Flather turned in a tremendous performance in goal with 16 saves, helping the Tigers fend off Triton. Defensively, Ipswich caused 14 turnovers and was led by Lexi Wright, Ava Horsman, Claire O’Flynn and Azza Lestage. On the other end, Halle Greenleaf scored six goals, Ella Stein had two goals and two assists, Maddie Duffy had two goals, Kayden Flather had two goals and Courtney Stevens netted a goal and an assist.
Beverly 18, Gloucester 4: The Panthers cruised behind hat tricks from Kayleigh Crowell (5 assists), Sammy Spissler (assist) and Jenna Schweizer. Lily Shea added two goals and two assists, as did Lauren Caley, while Joselyn Silva had two goals. Kelly Woodbury picked up her first varsity win in goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 10, Gloucester 9: Trailing by three (4-1) at halftime, the Panthers roared back to tie it up over the final 24 minutes of regulation, then won it with a man-up goal by Will ten Hope after Gloucester was called for an illegal stick. ten Hope finished with four goals and an assist; Gavin Lawrence added three goals and two helpers; and Cam Cook, moved up to attack, scored twice and assisted on two others, including the OT winner. Jaxon Thomas added a goal, and Matt Mezza and Brad Griffin picked up solo assists.
Peabody 6, Swampscott 5: Attackmen Nick Salvati and Matt Bettencourt (assist) each had two goals, as did senior midfielder Cam Collins (assist, 2 ground balls) as Peabody bounced back from a halftime deficit to prevail on the road. Junior middie Danny Barrett had an assist of his own while goalie Derek Patturelli made 15 saves to earn the win.
Jack Russo had a pair of goals while Christian Urbano scored once and assisted on two others for the Big Blue (now 1-3). Jason Codispoti and Liam Keaney also scored, with Zack Pierce and Liam Herlihy earning solo assists.
Essex Tech 19, Nashoba 3: David Egan (5 goals, 5 assists), Wyatt Clopton (4 goals, 5 assists), Bryan Swaczyk (5 goals, 3 assists), and Aidan Conley (3 goals, 3 assists) were red hot offensively as the Hawks (3-1) won in blowout fashion. Damian Biersteker had a dozen saves in the Essex Tech cage. Fisher Gadbois (2 assists) and Ryan Colbert also had goals for the winners, with assists going to P.J. Norton (2), Hadden Amico, Matthew Tavares, Charlie Locke, and Trevor McDermott.
St. John’s Prep 17, Catholic Memorial 4: The Eagles (5-0) remained unbeaten with a complete team effort that included hat tricks from Jimmy Ayers (2 assists) and Luke Kelly, as well as four assists from Tommy Sarni. Harlan Graber (2 goals, 1 assist), Noah Brown (2 goals) and Rowan Mondello (2 goals) also scored multiple times in the win.
Triton 11, Ipswich 8: Eliot Donovan scored three goals while Aiden Arnold added two goals and an assist, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers in the tight setback. Griffen O’Brien and Henry Wright also scored, as did Becket Devoe (goal, assist), while Will Harrington tallied three assists.
Newburyport 9, Hamilton-Wenham 3: Lucas Hunt, Charlie Schibli and Matt Tersolo had the goals for H-W (now 1-4), with Zack Walles adding an assist. Defensively, the Generals got solid work from Seamus Heney, Rafi Santomenna and Luke Domoracki.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 3, Winthrop 2: The Big Blue (1-1) swept singles play en route to the win on Wednesday. Tate Greenfield won 6-1, 6-1, Charles Schepens was victorious 6-3, 6-1, and Nick Custer took his match 6-2, 6-3. Both doubles matches went to three sets before Swampscott ultimately came up short there.
Marblehead 5, Danvers 0: Straight set wins by Mika Garber (6-0, 6-0), tri-captain Aidan Ryan (6-2, 6-2), Matthew Sherf (6-0, 6-0), tri-captain (Jack Donovan/Dwight Foster (6-0, 6-0) and Kipp Schauder/Jack Fobert (6-0, 6-0) paced the Magicains.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Beverly 2: The Generals swept doubles behind Sam Cares and Stefan Messer (6-0, 6-2) and Max Clarke and Keenan McGuire (6-1, 6-2). Will Gern also won at first singles, 6-0, 6-3, to give Hamilton-Wenham the win.
For Beverly, Ryan Dunleavy won at second singles, 6-4, 6-4, and Owen O’Brien won at third singles, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Concord Carlisle 4, St. John’s Prep 1: Paul Neal picked up the Eagles lone win at second singles after his opponent was forced to retire in the second set. Luke Free and Ben Liptak had a tight loss at second doubles, dropping a 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 decision.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 3, Danvers 2: The Magicians took both doubles matches with Ella Kramer/Leah Schauer (6-0, 6-1) and Aofie Bresnahan/Andrea Potvin (6-1, 6-0) powering the squad. Charly Cooper also won at third singles, 6-1, 6-2.
Winners for Danvers were Madison Savage at first singles (6-4, 6-2) and Abby Lyman at second singles (6-7, 7-5, 8-6).
Manchester Essex 4, Swampscott 1: Veronika Isaguylan prevailed 7-6, 6-1 at first singles and Laine Foutes had a great battle at second singles in a 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 marathon.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Arlington Catholic 0: All five Crusaders rolled in straight sets: Nora Elenbaas (6-0, 6-2), Madelyn Leary (6-0, 6-1), Gwen Schroeder (6-2, 6-0) and Ari Summa/Aoife DeClerq (6-0, 6-0) and Nina Eisenstein/Liz Champagne (6-1, 6-3).
SOFTBALL
Swampscott 11, Salem 4: The Big Blue (3-1) got a great performance from Jocelyn Spickard in the circle, as she went the distance scattering four hits and striking out 15 in the win. Offensively, Olivia Barletta (2-for-5 with a double and three RBI), CeCe O’Connor (3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI) and Emma Bragan (2-for-3, two runs, two RBI) all played well.
VOLLEYBALL
Greater Lawrence 3, Essex Tech 2: The Hawks (now 2-4) dropped a barn burner, 25-20, 25-16, 16-25, 13-25, 11-15. Senior outside hitter Todd Morfis and senior middle blocker Gabe Mota played well in defeat.
RUGBY
St. John’s Prep 33, Xaverian 12: The Eagles recorded a convincing win on Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 2, Bridgewater State 1: Zach Piroh’s 2-run homer in the top of the first stood up thanks to super pitching from Mason Consigli (6 innings, 6 strikeouts, Kyle Banche and Greg Gentile (4 K’s combined) and Jack Boucher (save). Tim Catalano had two hits for Salem State (12-10) and Fenwick grad Scott Emerson had the lone RBI for the Bears.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Wentworth 1: The Gulls picked up a dominant win thanks to doubles triumphs from Daniel Rinkert/Brennan Nick (8-2), Janith Madhok/Colin Dinardo (8-1) and Oliver Pope/Julian Richtarich (8-0). In singles action, Medhok, Richtarich, Pope, Dinardo and George Danes all came out victorious as well.