BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Everett 1: The Generals rolled in their season opener behind freshman Cooper Miller’s 19 saves for his first varsity win. Will Maroney had a goal and an assist, Charlie Collins had a goal, Rafi Santomenna had a goal, Will Stidsen had a goal and an assist, Zack Walles had a goal and Drew Dolan had his first career goal. Assists went to Leo Kagan, Ryan Dolaher, Luke Twomey, Aidan Donovan and Jackson Courtney.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 57, Auburn (VA) 49: The Witches took their season opener down in Florida at the KSA Events Basketball Classic behind 17 points from Darlin Santiago and 14 points and eight boards from newcomer Treston Abreu. Chris Qirjazi added eight points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in an excellent all-around effort, while Bryan De La Cruz provided a nice boost off the bench, finishing with seven points.
Salem Academy 76, Pioneer Charter 51: Dexter Brown exploded for 26 points while Jorbert Peralta scored 17 to power the Navigators (2-1) to victory. Angel Santiago added nine points and Ivan Paredes had eight in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 58, Pioneer Charter 29: The Navigators improved to 2-1 behind a great game from Genevieve Pelletier (6 points). Kianny Mirabel-Nunez also played well, while Grace Thomas chipped in in her first varsity game.
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead sweeps: The Magicians topped Danvers, 44-42, and Winthrop, 76-10, on Wednesday. Winners for Marblehead included Schuyler Schmitt (high jump), Dylan Rose (dash), Isaac Gross (1,000) and Ryan Thompson (2-mile). For Danvers, Mike Leon won the shot put, Aidan Smith came out on top in the 50 yard hurdles, Colin Kelter won the 300, Luke Llewellyn took the 600, Mekonnen Eon won the mile and the 4x440 relay team was first in a time of 3:56.5.
Swampscott takes two of three: The Big Blue got the better of Salem (69-17) and Saugus (79-2), but fell to Peabody (50-36). First place finishers included Swampscott’s Vincenzo Videtta in the high jump, Peabody’s Branden Smith in the shot put, Peabody’s Benjamin Mckeirnan in the 50 yard hurdles, Peabody’s Daviel Canela in the dash, Swampscott’s Cole Hamernick in the 300, Swampscott’s Dylan Brawley in the 600, Swampscott’s Leland Howe in the 1,000, Peabody’s Logan Tracia in the mile and Peabody’s Gabe Gitonga in the 2-mile. Swampscott grabbed first in the 4x440 relay in a time of 3:57 to edge out Peabody (3:59.7).
GIRLS TRACK
Marblehead takes two: The Magicians beat both Danvers, 45-40, and Winthrop 71-14 on Wednesday. Winners for Marblehead included Keira Sweetnam in the high jump, Devin Whalen in the 50 yard hurdles, Cate Trautman in the dash and Lydia Bailey in the 600. Danvers also performed well, getting first place finishes from Cali Abbatessa in the shot put, Mikayla Shaffaval in the 300, Katie Walfield in the 1000, Courntey Hinchion in the mile and Emma Eagan in the 2-mile. Danvers also took the 4x440 relay in a time of 4:37.1.
Swampscott takes two of three: The Big Blue fell to Peabody, 63-23, but beat both Salem (60-23) and Saugus (66-13) in Wednesday’s meet. Peabody, however, took first place in each of the events, as Lindsey Wilson won the high jump and 50 yard hurdles, Trinity Cabrera took first in the shot put, Savannah Vargas was first in the dash, Yosmery Batista was tops in the 300, McKayla Fisher won the 600, Samantha Simmons won the 1,000, Sarah DiVasta took the mile and Leah O’Neill won the 2-mile. Swampscott beat Salem in the 4X440 relay in a time of 5:14.5.
BOYS SWIMMING
Worcester Academy 26, Pingree 10: Freshman Leo Bertone broke two school records for Pingree in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Hamilton-Wenham 74, Ipswich 48: The Generals came out on top in Wednesday’s meet.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Worcester Academy 50, Pingree 44: The Highlanders came up short in Wednesday’s meet.
Ipswich 94, Hamilton-Wenham 83: The Tigers won a close, competitive meet on Wednesday against their CAL rivals.