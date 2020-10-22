BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Hamilton-Wenham 23, Georgetown 40: Harrison Panjawni won the race in 17:15 while teammate Eli Labell came in second in 17:37 as the Generals improved to 3-1 (2-1 CAL). Cooper Blatz finished in fifth (18:51), while Ryan Gillis was seventh (19:37) and Luke McMahon took eighth (20:07) for Hamilton-Wenham.
Lowell Catholic 20, Essex Tech 25: Anthony Iannalfo led the Hawks with a time of 19:10 to finish in the third place in an exciting meet that saw Lowell take the top two spots. Griffin Adams was fifth for Essex in 19:27, Kevin Rush was eighth in 20:20 and Thomas Flynn was ninth in 20:38.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Hamilton-Wenham 15, GEorgetown 50: Junior Ava Cote ran a great race to win in 20:19, her fastest pace of the seasonas the Generals improved to 3-0 in the Cape Ann League (3-1 overall). Also for Hamilton-Wenham, Alexis Donovan placed third (21:03), Gaylan Ryus was fourth (22:58), Sadie Condon finished sixth (24:17) and Katherine Weihs crossed the line seventh (24:25).
Essex Tech 21, Lowell Catholic 37: Makayla Vigneaux had a 22:34 time to finish in second overall and pace the Hawks to a closely contested win. Maddie McDonald was third in 22:51 with Emily Ernst coming in fourth in 23:09 and Sofia Visconti running fifth in 23:14.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 5, Austin Prep 0: Junior captain Grace Morey continued her stellar season scoring-wise, putting three shots in the back of the net and assisting on her team’s fourth goal as Fenwick (3-2-1 overall) improved to 2-1-1 in Catholic Central League action. Emily McPhail added a goal and an assist in the victory while Arianna Costello also scored. Cat Elias made four saves in net, with Kailey Silva starring on defense for Fenwick.
Masconomet 2, Swampscott 0: Sophomores Maggie Sturgis and Julia Graves found the back of the net for Masconomet (now 4-0). Kate Zamagni had two assists while Nina Morris added one. Mia Koutoulas, a 12th grader, had a 3-save shutout on Senior Night. In addition, Nina Morris got to play with her younger sister, Piper as part of the night’s festivities.
Goaltender Chloe Rakauskas was spectacular for the Big Blue (now 2-2-1), finishing with 20 saves.
GOLF
Marblehead 50, Peabody 22: Co-medalists Ben Weed and Matt Weed each shot a 36 and won their matches at Tedesco to help the Magicians improve to 5-2. Also winning matches were Charlie Grenier (6 1/2 - 2 1/2), Jack Stontz (6-3), Jacob Aizanman (6-3), Drake Wyman (7-2) and Abby Schwartz (6-3).
Hamilton-Wenham 99, Amesbury 59: The Generals grabbed a nice win at Myopia behind a 21-point outing from Jack Bial, who took medalist honors. Andrew Winch was close behind with 20 points, while Peter Gourdeau (16) and Peter Goeben (16) also contributed in the win. H-W is now 4-4 on the year.
VOLLEYBALL
Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 2: The Crusaders battled for five sets before dropping a 19-25, 25-17, 29-31, 25-23, 16-18 decision to their Catholic Central League rivals. Fenwick (now 5-2) got excellent performances from junior setter Jess Furtado as well as senior captains Annie Murphy on the right side and Brynn Bertucci at middle.