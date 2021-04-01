VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0: The Hawks (9-0) remained unbeaten with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 win. Junior Ali Tkach had 10 kills, while seniors Molly Wetherbee (7 kills, 1 ace), Julia Ahern (8 aces) and Ariana Magee (6 aces, 18 assists) also turned in strong performances.
Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0: On Wednesday, the Tigers (5-3) earned a 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 triumph behind the strong play of Zoe Forni (100 percent hitting with one kill), Madelyn Duffy (7 assists) and Louisa Roesler (7 aces, 92.3 percent serving, 7 digs). Elizabeth Linkletter added two aces, two kills and eight digs in the win.
Peabody 3, Saugus 0: The Tanners rolled to a 25-7, 25-14, 25-17 victory behind the strong play from Abby Bettencourt (13 service points, 9 aces, 6 kills). Isabell Bettencourt (8 assists, 4 kills) also played well, as did Sarah Broughton (13 service points, 4 aces), Ali Flewelling, Sophia Hollingshed, Lauryn Mendoca and Meg Price.
Marblehead 3, Salem 0: The Magicians moved to 3-4 on the year with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 win. Liliah Thompson led the offense with nine kills on 12 swings, Keira Thompson added another six kills and seven aces, Emma Lawler had three kills and four aces, and Samantha Oberlander had 12 assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Endicott 86, Gordon 61: The Gulls outscored their rivals by 24 in the opening half en route to the convincing victory. Ty Vitko led the way with 19 points and three rebounds, Billy Arseneault added a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, and Griffin Curtis had 15 points off the bench in the win. For Gordon, big man Parker Omslaer had 24 points and four boards.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 19, Gordon 4: The Gulls (2-1) cruised to victory behind four goals from Carly Pierce. Five other players scored at least two goals, while Alexandra Rose made three saves in net to earn the win.