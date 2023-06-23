GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Reading 33, Essex Tech 25: Despite 10 points each from Emma Dorian and Thais Dossantos, Essex Tech dropped a close decision in North Shore Girls Basketball League action Wednesday in Danvers. Bella Cannalonga led the winners with 10 points of her own; teammate Maggie Schultz added eight.
Manchester Essex 32, Gloucester 24: Metchi O’Neill scored nine points and McCay Brooks finished with seven to propel the Hornets past their Cape Ann rivals. Story Moore paced Gloucester with nine points and Jordan DelTorchio scored seven.