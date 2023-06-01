BOYS TENNIS
Ipswich 4, Rockland 1: The 28th seeded Tigers scored a major win on the road by knocking off the heavily favored No. 5 seed. Jack Totten won at first singles (6-2, 6-1) and A.J. Schoonover took a three-setter at second singles (6-4, 4-6, 7-6), while the doubles teams of Charlie Jepsen and Nate Brady (6-1, 6-1), plus River Smith and Cooper Bausum (6-1, 6-0) both breezed.
St. John’s Prep 5, Durfee 0: The second seeded Eagles (18-1) made quick work of the visiting Hilltoppers in their Division 1 playoff opener. Paul Neal (6-1, 6-0), Jack Prokopis (6-0, 6-0), and Alex Melville (6-1, 6-0) breezed in singles action, as did the doubles teams of Ben Liptak and Luke Prokopis (6-0, 6-0), and Luke Free and Boris Kouzminov (6-1, 6-0).
Duxbury 5, Masconomet 0: The Chieftains finished their season at 9-8 after a first round loss to the top seed in Division 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ipswich 4, Rockport 1: Both doubles teams as well as second and third singles won in straight sets as the Tigers (now 7-7) won their Division 4 playoff opener. Earning victories in doubles were Lila Borgman and Norah Hickey (6-2, 6-2), as well as senior captain Maggie McCormack and sophomore Frannie Hertz (7-5, 6-2). Second singles went to Ipswich freshman Abbie Allen (6-2, 6-1), with junior Tess O’Flynn capturing third singles (6-0, 6-1).
Masconomet 5, Nashoba 0: The unbeaten Chieftains (16-0) were met with little resistance in capturing their Division 2 first round playoff bout. Senior captain Kendall Skulley (6-0 6-1), classmate Nina Klink (6-1, 6-1), and sophomore Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) were singles winners for fourth seeded Masconomet, with senior captain Shaylee Moreno and sophomore Maya Klink captured first doubles (6-1, 6-2), as did senior captain Chloe Ahern and junior Taylor Mastrogiovanni at second doubles (6-2, 6-0).
Marblehead 3, Milton 2: Clutch wins at third singles and in both doubles spots enabled the 20th seeded Magicians (14-5) to score a road upset and earn a rematch with Northeastern Conference rival Masconomet in the second round of the Division 2 state tournament. Charly Cooper earned that victory at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph. Courtney Yoder and Aviva Bornstein took first singles, 7-6, 6-4, with Aoife Bresnahan and Lucia Levin breezing to a 6-2, 6-0 decision in second doubles.
Beverly 4, Malden 1: In a Division 1 preliminary round match, the Panthers (9-8) held serve at home. Seniors Rebecca Curley (6-0, 6-0) and Emily Jeremiq took home wins in singles play, with the tandems of senior Abby Ruggieri and junior Clea Shumria (6-1, 6-3) doing the same at first doubles, as did sophomores Grace Adams and Ella McAleer (6-4, 6-4) at second doubles.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 13, Attleboro 4: Breezing to a home victory in a Division 1 preliminary game, the Panthers (now 14-5) went on a 12-1 run following a timeout to turn an early deficit into a runaway win. Joselyn Silva had four goals and two assists, Lauren Caley also scored four times and added one assist, Lily Shea produced three goals, and Samantha Sprissler tallied twice, and goalie Madeline Reynolds made 10 saves. In addition, Grace Gonzalez and Jenna Schweizer (6 ground balls, 3 interceptions) were standouts as Beverly advanced to square off against No. 3 Westwood Monday at four.
BASEBALL
Marblehead 13, Somerville 11: After jumping out to a 9-0 lead, the Magicians held on for dear life in the Division 2 prelims at Seaside. After Shane Keough threw out the would-be tying run at the plate on an attempt at a sacrifice fly at 11-10, Chris Cannuscio calmed things down by getting the final eight outs and allowing only one baserunner until dancing around a couple hits in the seventh. Brooks Keefe went 4-for-4 to lead a Marblehead offense that scored eight in the second and added pad runs in the third and fifth; Keough (2-for-4), Charlie Sachs and Bodie Bartram had two RBI each and Riley Schmitt scored three while driving home one.
The No. 29 seed Magicians travel to face No. 4 Hopkinton on Monday for the Round of 32.
Silver Lake 2, Danvers 1: Despite a near-Herculean effort from junior righty Mike Moroney coming off a foot injury, the Falcons were ousted on the road in the preliminary round of the Division 2 playoffs. Danvers had a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Steve Reardon walked, advanced on a sacrifice, stole third and scored on an error, but the Lakers got a pair of unearned runs in the sixth. Jakob Hamel had the lone hit for Danvers and Tyler O’Neill kept it a one-run game with two outs out of the bullpen.
Moroney finished with just two hits allowed and no earned runs with one walk and eight strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Oxford 17, Salem Academy 1: The 41st seeded Navigators were knocked out of the Division 5 state playoffs in the preliminary round by a powerful Pirates team on the road. Salem Academy finished its season 11-10.
Leominster 9, Masconomet 3: A Division 2 first round playoff loss in Central Mass. ended the Chieftains’ (10-11) campaign.