GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 12, Georgetown 5: Lexi Wright, Claire O’Flynn, Ava Horsman, Azza Lestage, Morgan Sexton, and goalie Ashton Flather powered a strong defensive effort for the Tigers, who improved to 6-3 in the Cape Ann League and 7-5 overall. Halle Greenleaf scored four goals while Kayden Flather and Ella Stein had two each. Single tallies came from Maddie Duffy, Lexi Wright, Skyler Moseley and Estelle Gromko, while Carolyn Bailey (2), Moseley and Gromko each had an assist.
Swampscott 11, Danvers 7: Coco Clopton had four goals to help the Big Blue move to 7-3 on the season. Brooke Waters and Sophia Ciciotti each had two goals while Scarlett Ciciotti had a goal and three assist, as did Abby Eichler. Broghan Laundry rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist while Sasha Divall made 11 saves in net.
For the Falcons, Ellie Anderson had three goals and an assist, Kaylee Rich scored twice and both Abby Sher and Sabrina Auciello notched one goal.
Manchester Essex 9, Hamilton-Wenham 4: The Generals got two more goals from Haley Hamilton and a goal apiece from Riley Clarke and Kara O’Shea in the setback. Hamilton-Wenham had 22 shots on goal but the Hornets’ keeper played lights out. Ava Vautour made 12 saves in net in the loss.
Beverly 15, Winthrop 5: Lauren Caley scored four times and dished out two assists to help the Panthers improve to 8-5. Lily Shea added three goals and two assist, as did Sammy Sprissler, while Kayleigh Crowell had two goals and an assist. Angelina Mazzone also scored twice with Maddie Carter chipping in a goal and an assist in the win.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ipswich 14, Amesbury 1: Henry Wright scored three goals and added three assists and teammate Eliot Donovan added two more goals and an additional three assists to get the Tigers (5-7) back into the win column. Goalie Ryan Orroth stopped eight of nine shots that came his way for the win. Jason Clapp, Griffin O’Brien and Will Harrington each contributed two goals for Ipswich which also got a goal and an assist from Sam Pinsky, a goal and two helpers from Aidan Arnold, a goal from Dan Lonergan, and two assists from Chris Burns.
Danvers 8, Swampscott 7: Lucas Rotker had three goals and an an assist while teammate Colby Dunham added two tallies and two helpers as the Falcons (8-4) prevailed in overtime. Sean Rivard, Brady Tersolo (plus an assist) and Jake Ryan also scored for the winners, who saw goalie Dan Vatosious finish with nine saves. Swampscott (7-7), which led by a goal with under two minutes to play, saw its four-game winning streak snapped despite three goals and a helper from Jack Russo, two scores and one assist by Jason Codispoti, single goals from Zack Pierce and Liam Herlihy, and 18 saves from goalie Aidan Breault.
Manchester Essex 8, Hamilton-Wenham 7: In a very physical contest, the Generals (3-10) couldn’t possess the ball off the draw, which ultimately doomed them in overtime. Charlie Schibli had a season-high four goals to lead H-W offensively, which also got tallies from Zack Walles, Rafi Santomenna, and Lucas Hunt. Brady Scudder (2), Morgan Glovsky and Schilbi all had assists.
Peabody 9, Masconomet 8: Matthew Bettencourt had three goals and an assist while Tyler Kalloo had two goals and a helper to power the Tanners to a tight victory. Danny Barrett also had two goals and an assist while Nick Salvati and Trotman Smith both scored once. Derek Patturelli was terrific in goal, making 18 saves.
For Masco, Andrew Aylwin had three goals and an assist, Cooper Haas had two goals and two assist and Andrew Saumseigle had a goal and two assists. Will Mitchell and Aidan Gauvain each added solo tallies with Colin Dillon making 11 saves in net.
BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 10, North Reading 2: Connor McClintock went 5-for-5 to least a 16 hit assault by the Generals (8-6) along with three RBI and three runs scored. Will Cooke had three hits and scored three, Harrison Stein added three hits with two RBI and freshman Gian Gamelli earned the win with eight strikeouts over six innings.
Shawsheen 2, Essex Tech 1 (8 innings): A two out single by freshman Cole Waterman plated senior Josh Berube (double) to tie it in the sixth but the Hawks (5-8) fell in extras. Senior Jeffrey Roach had an outstanding day on the mound, throwing all eight innings.
Triton 10, Ipswich 0: The Tigers (3-9) couldn’t get much going against the Vikings.
Marblehead 8, Gloucester 0: Ian Maude went the distance and blanked the Fishermen as the Magicians climbed back over .500 at 7-6. Liam McIlory hit his second homer of the year to lead the hit parade.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ipswich 5, Pentucket 0: Seniors Anastasiya Kozak (6-0, 6-0), Ella Borgman (6-1, 6-2) and freshman Claire Buletza (6-3, 2-6, 6-3) captured wins in singles to help put the Tigers (now 3-7) back in the win column. Doubles victories came from senior captains Zoe Forni and Mackenzie Rokes (6-2, 6-1), as well as senior Ava Borgman and sophomore Tess O’Flynn (6-3, 6-1).
Bishop Fenwick 5, Matignon 0: Improving to 10-3, the Crusaders didn’t drop a single set as singles players Nora Elenbaas, Madelyn Leary, and Gwen Schroeder all won 6-0, 6-0. So did the first doubules team of Aisling Hinchey and Aoife DeClerq, while second doubles was defaulted by Matignon.
Danvers 5, Gloucester 0: The Falcons cruised behind wins by Madison Savage (6-0, 6-0), Abby Lyman (6-0, 6-1), Amanda Tinkham (6-0, 6-0) and the teams of Jenny Patel/Sophia Sanidas (6-3, 6-1) and Lucy Dumont/Ali Griffin (6-2, 6-1).
Marblehead 5, Amesbury 0: Senior Ella Kramer stepped in at first singles and prevailed, 6-4, 6-2, while captain Courtney Yoder moved from doubles to singles and won 6-0, 6-0. Stella Monaco added a third singles win, 6-4, 6-3, in her debut and the doubles teams of Aoife Bresnahan/Andrea Potvin (6-1, 6-0) and Leah Schauder/Aviva Bornstein (6-1, 6-0) completed the sweep.
Masconomet 5, Winthrop 0: The NEC leading Chieftains cruised behind wins from Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-0), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0), Shaylee Moreno (6-0, 6-0) and the teams of Maya Klink/Taylor Mastrogiovanni (6-0, 6-0) and Chloe Ahern/Kate Scheirey (6-0, 6-0).
SOFTBALL
Salem 15, Lynn English 2: Cassadi O’Leary had a huge day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a triple, five runs scored and two RBI to send the Witches to a blowout victory. Skyler Sverker also had two doubles, scored three times and knocked in four, while on the mount Annie Thornett fired a complete game 5-hitter with eight strikeouts. Defensively, Mia Silva was a standout at second base.
Masconomet 4, Marblehead 3: Senior Kate Love’s RBI single scored Amber Goudreau in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Chieftains the victory.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Amesbury 0: Mika Garber returned with a 6-0, 6-0 win and the Magicians swept the rest of the action behind Matthew Sherf (6-1, 6-3), Aidan Ryan (6-1, 6-0) and Jack Donovan/Dwight Foster (6-1, 7-5) and Ethan Farfel/Jayden Janock (6-0, 6-0).
St. John’s Prep 3, BC High 2: The Eagles (11-2) edged their rivals to remain unbeaten in Catholic Conference play. Hunter Wolters (6-4, 6-3) and Alex Melville (6-0, 6-4) won in singles play and Luke Free and Ben Liptak clinched it, 6-1, 6-1, at second doubles.
BOYS TRACK
Peabody wins title: In a mega-meet at Masconomet, the Tanners defeated the Chieftains 83-53 and Swampscott 112.5-22.5 to finish the dual meet season undefeated and win the NEC Lynch. Among the first place finishers were Peter Gardiaks (shot put, 47-4, and discus, 126-8), Matt Richards (javelin, 154-9), Shaun Conard (400, 53.4), Logan Tracia (800, 2:03) and the 4x100 relay.
For Masconomet, which also defeated Marblehead (84-52), Sasha Kessel was first in both the 100 and 200 (11.1 and 22.6), Simon Berents won the low hurdles and Nathan Molina won the long jump.
Beverly 71, Marblehead 64: Liam Ouellette took a fast mile in 4:26 to help lead the Panthers to victory. Brady Trask won the triple jump at 40-feet-7-inches, Leo Sherff was first overall in the high hurdles (16.3) and Misha Kyrgin had a personal best 10:01 to win the 2-mile in impressive fashion.
Greater Lowell 98, Essex Tech 38: Colin Holden took first in the 400 to lead the Hawks while Rudy DeJesus won both the high jump and the long jump and Yurry Charles took first in the discus.
GIRLS TRACK
Tanners sweep: Peabody topped Masconomet, 80-56, and handled Swamspcott 113-23 to finish the dual meet season unbeaten and sew up another NEC Lynch title. Lindsey Wilson had another strong showing in the high jump at 5-2, Aaliyah Callahn won the shot put (34-11), Jess Richards won the discus (111-7), Allesandra Forgione won the javelin, Savanna Vargas was first in both the 100 and the long jump and Sarah DiVasta was first in the 800.
The Chieftains, who also beat Marblehead, 82-54, saw Caroline Leiss won the triple jump overall while winners against Marblehead were Sophia Doumas (shot put, discus), Sarah McVey (mile), Maya Evans (2-mile), Cali Haberland (javelin), Greta Mowers (100), Lauren Boughner (long jump), Jenna Lindsay (400) and Ellie Green (800).
Marblehead 69, Beverly 67: The Magicians earned a rare win over the Panthers thanks to first-place efforts by Keira Sweetnam (triple jump), Lydia Bailey (low hurdles), Devin Whalen (high hurdles) and the winning points for both relays.
Beverly’s Isabella Jiminez won the javelin, Meredith Pasquarosa took the 200, Olivia Merritt won the 400, Mia Kasperowicz won the mile and Olivia and Emily Young went 1-2 in the 2-mile.
Greater Lowell 73, Essex Tech 63: Ella Manninen won the 400 for the Hawks while Samantha Spano topped the long jump, Carmella Thompson won both the shot put and the discus, Christine Mbachi won the javelin and Essex Tech took first in both relays.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 4, Roger Williams 3: Nick Notarangelo’s walk off RBI single in the ninth kept the Gulls (33-7) unbeaten in the CCC playoffs heading into day three. Endicott trailed by one in the seventh when Joe Milar’s RBI tied it up. Matt McKinley had two doubles, Jake Nardone and Caleb Shpur also had RBI and Max Tarlin grabbed the win in relief. Endicott will face either Salve Regina or Roger Williams again on Friday.
Bridgewater State 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings (22-18) were limited to two hits and the top-seed Bears scored three in the seventh to win a MASCAC playoff opener. Traverse Briana and Tim Catalano had the hits for Salem, Brock Pare pitched well and Fenwick grad Scott Emerson had two hits for BSU.