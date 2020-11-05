FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 3, Newburyport 2: The Tigers ended their season with a 7-2-1 record, knocking off the Cape Ann League Kinney-leading Clippers at home as senior Reagan Amazeen finished off a pretty cross from Rowan Galanis with less than five minutes to play, snapping a 2-2 tie. Galanis also assisted on Lexi James’ first goal, while captain Riley Daly had the helper on James’ second tally, which gave the hosts a 2-0 halftime lead. Goalie Morgan Bodwell finished with a dozen saves for the winners, who got terrific play from sophomores Chloe Pszenny and Courtney Stevens. It was the first time Ipswich’s seniors had ever beaten Newburyport.
Masconomet 5, Beverly 0: Cally McSweeney scored three goals while goaltenders Ainsley Gruener and Mia Koutoulas didn’t face a single shot as Masconomet won for the seventh time in as many games. Lily Conway added a goal and an assist for the winners, with Julia Graves also putting one into the net. Maggie Sturgis contributed two assists, with Kate Zamagni and Ava Collins each having a helper for the Chieftains.Beverly (1-6-1) saw senior captain Julia Otterbein once again have a stellar performance in net, stopping 21 shots. Kate Kelsey also had a strong game on defense for the Panthers, while junior midfielder Jamie DuPont had a terrific two-way outing.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 20, Mystic Valley 43: Makayla Vigneaux finished with a personal best time of 22:01 in second place to pace the Hawks, who also got a PR from Lily Robinson in third at 22:40. Emily Ernst was fourth in 22:53, Ellie Clark ran sixth in 24:01 and Sofia Visconte finished at 24:01 as well.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 22, Mystic Valley 37: Runner-up Anthony Iannalfo led a pack of Hawks in 18:56 to secure the meet win. Kevin Rush was third in 20:28 followed by Griffin Adams in 20:54, Ben Titus in 21:07 and Dennis Downing in 21:15.
GOLF
Essex Tech snares second at CAC Tournament: The Hawks wrapped up the season with a runner-up performance in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference tournament held at Hillview Country Club. Essex Tech finished with 265 strokes, trailing only Shawsheen’s 256. Just the top four individual scores from each school were taken. Pat Chasse was the tournament’s individual medalist and top scorer for his team, recording an 81 to top the field. Luke Thibodeau and Zack Seymour each carded 92s.