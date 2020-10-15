FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 4, Lynnfield 1: Rowan Galanis scored twice while senior captain Riley Daly had a goal and an assist as Ipswich (4-0) prevailed on the road to stay unbeaten. Lexi James also scored for the winners, while goalkeeper Morgan Bodwell was outstanding. Senior captain Sam Orroth and junior Julia Moseley excelled on defense for the Tigers.
Swampscott 4, Peabody 0: Olivia Baran scored two more goals while Scarlett Ciciotti and Jordan Waters had one each to keep the Big Blue (now 2-0-1) unbeaten. Chloe Rakauskas pitched the shutout in net for Swampscott, which got an assist from Isabella Modica.
Gloucester 1, Marblehead 0: Despite excellent play from midfielders Ana Ziaziulia and Cannan Whittier, defender Haven Linehan and goalkeeper Emily Doughman (5 saves), Gloucester scored on a penalty stroke to prevail. Marblehead put a dozen shots on net and constant pressure on the Fishermen, but to no avail.
Newburyport 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0: A strong overall effort for the Generals (0-4) went for naught in a shutout loss on the road.
GOLF
Marblehead 40, Salem 32: For the second time in as many days, the Magicians toppled Salem as medalist Charlie Grenier shot a 39 and came away with an 8-1 victory. Other winners for Marblehead (now 3-1) included Scott Campbell (7-2) and Noah Kaplowitch (6.5 to 2.5), while Matt Weed split his match.
Salem got a 36 from Ethan Doyle in winning his match, 6.5 to 2.5. Joe Parr and Jon Wasserman both prevailed by 5-4 scores, while Jack Doyle also earned a win (5.5 to 3.5).
St. John’s Prep 231, Malden Catholic 268: For the fifth straight match Aidan LeBlanc went under par, shooting 33 at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club to power the Eagles (7-0) to another triumph on the links. Emmet Phelan was also under par (1 under 34) for the winners, with Connor Remley shooting a 36.
Abp. Williams 165, Bishop Fenwick 153: Cade Buckley had 30 points and Gavin Belt 26 for the Crusaders, who fell to 7-2 with the loss in Braintree. Steve Woods added 23 points to the Crusaders’ cause while Tony Novak had 21.
Beverly 46.5, Peabody 25.5: The Panthers went on the road and came away with a victory from The Meadow at Peabody.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Hamilton-Wenham 26, Pentucket 31: Senior captain Harry Panjawni won the race in 17:51 to send the Generals (now 2-1) to victory. Eli Labell took third place for H-W (19:04), while Ryan Gillis was fourth (20:12), Cooper Blatz placed sixth (20:28) and, back form a serious ankle injury, captain Matt Botelho in 12th place (21:33).
Ipswich 20, Georgetown 41: Junior Finn Russell crossed the finish line first in 16:56 to give the Tigers their first win this fall. Senior captain Jonah Orroth came in second place (17:58) while Colin Hansen placed fourth (18:23). Rounding out the top five for Ipswich were junior captain Paul Wertz (18:31) and freshman Will Harrington (18:32).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Ipswich 15, Georgetown 50: The Tigers took spots 3-through-9 to win going away. Sophomore Amelia Stacy led the way by taking third place in 21:50, followed by seniors Carina Jones (22:48) and Melanie Powers (25:07), junior Millie Cormier (25:08) and senior Teagan Duff (25:18).
Pentucket 21, Hamilton-Wenham 39: Junior Ava Cote was the top finisher for Hamilton-Wenham (now 2-1), taking second in 21:29. Classmate Alexis Donovan placed fifth (22:04), followed by teammates Gaylan Ryus in ninth place (24:16), captain Katherine Weihs in 11th place (26:52) and Sadie Condon in 12th place (26:57).