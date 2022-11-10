VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Medway 1: Despite dropping the first set, the defending Division 4 state champs rallied to win the next three and win this rematch of last year’s state final. As a result of the 20-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 decision, Ipswich (19-2) heads back to the D4 state Final Four next week.
Ella Stein had eight kills and five digs for Ipswich while Grace Sorenson added seven kills, seven aces and nine digs. Carolyn Bailey came up with 13 digs and four kills, Tess O’Flynn had nine assists with 10 digs and Kendra Brown had 13 assists along with two aces in addition to Addison Pillis’ four solo blocks.
FOOTBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 21, Minuteman 0: The Generals scored a touchdown in each of the last three quarters on the road in Lexington to march into Thanksgiving with a win. Henry Stinson’s 40 yard TD pass to Jack Cooke opened things up and the QB later added a score on a 3-yard sneak. James Day also scored on a 15-yard rush and Ben Gasser made all three of his extra points.
Beverly 35, Malden 12: Matt Sopp hauled in four TD passes to highlight the day for the Panthers (3-6), who have now won three in a row.
Masconomet 34, Revere 20: Will Shannon ran for 132 yards and had a hat trick of touchdowns on runs of 2, 20 and 52 yards to lead the Chieftains (6-4) to a big win at Harry Della Russo Stadium. Sam Nadworny took a kickoff back 80 yards to the house as Masconomet built a 34-6 lead before the Patriots staged a mini-rally. Senior captain Matt Richardson also hooked up with fellow captain Tyler McMahon for a TD pass.
Winthrop 21, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue couldn’t get much going offensive on the road against the Vikings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Grafton 6, Danvers 1: Molly Godfried chipped in a goal with an assist from Krysta Zamejtis with 17 minutes left in the first half to get the Falcons on the board in the Division 2 second round, but the undefeated Gators had the only three goals of the second half to advance. The Falcons end a solid season at 12-5-3. Olivia St. Pierre and Lily Delafano played well for Danvers.
BOYS SOCCER
Pope Francis 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals were blanked on the road in Division 4 playoff action.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lunenberg 2, Ipswich 1: In the second round of the Division 4 playoffs, the Tigers were even at 1-1 after one quarter but weren’t able to come up with another goal while bowing out of the postseason.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Salisbury 3, Endicott 0: The Gulls were swept in the first round of the NCAA playoffs 25-16, 27-25, 25-22. Kelsey Sanborn’s ten kills led the attack for the CCC champions while league MVP Amanda Gilbert had eight kills and eight digs. Endicott finishes the season 22-9, its sixth 20-win campaign in the last seven years.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salve Regina 69, Salem State 58: Irianis Delgado had 18 points and Peabody’s Liz Zaiter added 28 of her own but the Vikings (0-1) couldn’t keep up on opening night.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Fitchburg State 7, Salem State 2: Zach Dill and Peyton Hughes took care of the scoring for Salem State (0-3) which had a tough night defensively in allowing 39 shots on goal.