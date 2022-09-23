VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Lynnfield 0: Grace Sorensen finished with six digs, three aces, 11 kills and one block as the defending state champion Tigers defeated their Cape Ann League Baker rivals, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21.
Ipswich (now 5-1) also received 14 digs, 15 serve receptions and three kills from Carolyn Bailey; seven kills, three blocks, four digs and two aces from Addison Pillis; 15 assists, two digs and two aces from Kendra Brown; three kills (.600 percentage) and two blocks from Sophie DeGrappo; and 14 digs, two blocks and two kills from Ella Stein.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, St. Mary’s Lynn 1: Tess Keenan and Zoe Elwell had the goals and Meg Donnelly made four saves as the Crusaders (4-1-1) knocked off their Catholic Central League rivals. Rayne Millett and Elwell had assists for Fenwick, which also got a stellar performance from Ruby Cahill at midfield.
Peabody 6, Revere 0: Gianna Digianfelice finished with a dozen saves for her first shutout of the season and, at the other end of the field, teammates Amelia DiBatista and Ava Decicco each scored twice to give the Tanners (2-5) the win. Shelby Racki also scored for theh winners, with Meghan Collins, Decicco and DiBatista all earning assists.
Gloucester 2, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue fell to 2-2-1 on the season after allowing a pair of second half goals in the rain in Gloucester.
GOLF
Essex Tech 140, Minuteman 121: Fisher Gadbois produced 32 points while teammate Aidan Gray had 30 to lead the Hawks to victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
{span}Hamilton-Wenham 1, Georgetown 0{span}: The only goal of the contest came in the 26th minute off the foot of freshman midfielder Savannah Gauron, putting the Generals atop the CAL Baker standings. Junior Stewart Bernard earned the shutout in goal for H-W, with senior middie Ella Schenker assisting on Gauron’s goal and playing stellar throughout, winning balls out of the air and attacking down the left side to create scoring chances.{/span}{/span}
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, Bridgewater State 0: Jordan Shaduk had a dozen kills and teammate Joey Keltner added 11 to go with four aces, two blocks and six digs as the Scots grinded out a 25-15, 26-24, 27-25 road win. Valerie Nilan also had 11 kills for Gordon (5-6), with Nikki Batson finishing with 14 digs and Kate Howe a game-high 30 assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 5, Eastern Nazarene 0: Brenna Paquette notched two goals and Jasmin Morgan made five saves for the shutout to give Salem State (1-5) its first victory of 2022. Macy Hudzik, Eryn Ward and Jenna Mitza also connected for the Vikings.