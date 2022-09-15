GOLF
Newburyport 153, Ipswich 101: Freshman Charlie Pezza nailed a hole-in-one on the Par 3 No. 2 at Rowley to highlight the day for Tigers (4-6). Junior Charlie Jepsen was Ipswich’s leader with 27 total points.
Gloucester 40.5, Danvers 31.5: Brendan Glowik, Braden Coyne and Jakob Hamel all halved their matches for the Falcons and Nick Figueredo had a 6-3 win.
Essex Tech 157, Lowell Catholic 114: Jacob Deinstadt led the winners with 29 points and Fischer Gadbois chipped in 27.
Marblehead 52, Salem 20: Winners Matt Weed (7-2), Christopher Locke (7-2), Charlie Grenier (7 1/2-1 1/2), Jacob Aizanman (6-3), Matt Mahan (8 1/2-1/2) and Adrian Baron (9-0) helped the Magicians improve to 5-1 at Olde Salem Greens.
Salem (1-5) was led by winners Brady Tremblay and Diego Acuna, each scoring 5 1/2-to-3 1/2 triumphs.
Beverly 47.5, Swampscott 27.5: The Panthers turned in a great team effort to improve to 6-0 on the season.
For Swampscott, Nate Maercklein and Micah Hashikawa played well.
St. John’s Prep 245, Winchester 255: Tripp Hollister carded a 38 to lead the Eagles while freshman Jack Carew had a solid round with a 39.
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem 6, Lowell Collegiate 0: Lily Navins had a pair of goals and keeper Kate Heppner had her first career shutout as Salem (1-4) broke into the win column decisively. Isabella Cunha, Kylie Michaud, Liliana Marfongelli and Sydney Ago had one goal apiece and Sophie Fritz had an outstanding game in terms of playmaking.
Essex Tech 6, Lowell Catholic 0: Sophomore Kayleigh Silva netted her first career hat trick and the unbeaten Hawks (2-0-1) cruised to victory. Senior Sam Harrison added a goal, sophomore Chelsea Martinez had a goal and an assist with Carrie Martinez getting one helper and keeper Hailey Guilmet posted her second straight shutout. Forrest Gauron also had a tremendous game at central defense.
Newburyport 7, Ipswich 1: The Tigers had a tough showing against the powerful Clippers.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 3, Xaverian 0: Playing in honor of the late, great Bill Foley, the Eagles (3-0) recorded a big conference win on the road. Juniors Aithan Bezanson and Chance Prouty each added a goal and an assist with Callum Rigby scoring the other goal. Keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos recorded the shut out in net.
Newburyport 3, Ipswich 0: The Tigers (2-2-1) got some great saves from goalie Nate Kobuszewski as well as strong play defensively from Seth Woodbury, Theo Norton, Will Harrington and Spencer McDavitt in the league loss. Ned Buletza also played well in the midfield.
Essex Tech 4, Lowell Catholic 0: Ryan Lovasco and Clint Vieira both pumped in two goals to lead the Hawks in a one-sided triumph.
VOLLEYBALL
Salem Academy 3, CCSC 0: The Navs climbed over .500 at 3-2 with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 sweep. Darling Vicioso and Kaedynce Kauth served up some strong balls in the winning effort.
Beverly 3, Saugus 0: All 13 Panthers contributed to the 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 decision. Tayha Killam had six aces in his first appearance at libero while Isabella Clark, Jessica Jones, Alek Knott and Gabbi Wickeri all played well while making their first varsity starts to help Beverly improve to 3-2.
Marblehead 3, Winthrop 0: A 17-kill night by Keira Sweetnam led Marblehead (3-1) to a 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 sweep. Julia Potvin had a fine outing with seven kills and nine assists while Tamya Johnson handed out 16 helpers and Caitlin Parkman picked up nine defensive digs.
Masconomet 3, Swampscott 0: Vanessa Latam served up four aces with 15 assists and Cali Haberland had three aces of her own in the 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 win for the Chieftains. Sophie LeMay (seven kills) and Camryn Wettstone (six) led the offense.
Newburyport 3, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks (3-1) were felled for the first time in a lively match that was much closer than the final score with sets of 24-26, 23-25 and 18-25. Senior Destinee DeJarnette Alexandre had six kills and three blocks, sophomore Kaylin Potter had six kills and junior Elsa Richards handed out 17 assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 9, Saugus 0: Maggie Sturgis had five goals and the unbeaten Chieftains cruised. Greta Mowers added a pair of tallies with an assist while Avery Allen netted her first varsity goals. Julia Graves, Sophia Doumas and Sara Graves added assists.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Swampscott 20, Gloucester 38: Race winner Collette Heil led the Big Blue in 23:29 with Aileen Cornwall-Brady (24:44), Theia Giants (26:45), Effie Coebett (26:53) and Morgan Bilodeau (27:11) all running well for Swampscott.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Gloucester 15, Swampscott 46: Swampscott’s top finisher was Ryan Begin in 19:14 with Simon Brown also running strong in 22:39.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Wheaton 0: Tori Swanson had two goals with an assist, Olivia Lampasona scored a pair of her own and Meaghan Hogan added a goal and an assist to power the Gulls (3-2).