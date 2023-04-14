BOYS TRACK
Peabody 109, Winthrop 22: The oldest outdoor track record at Peabody High is no more. Sophomore Alex Jackson threw the shot put 55-feet-7 1/2-inches to break Tony Ferreira’s previous mark set in 1968 that stood for 55 years. Also winning events for Peabody were Evan Bedard (long jump, triple jump), Jackson (discus), Dom Scalese (javelin), Brian Stevens (low hurdles), Patrick Senfuma (high hurdles), Shaun Conrad (400), Owen Brennan (800) and Josh Trelegan (mile).
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 121.5, Winthrop 9.5: Brianna Ewansiha won both the high jump and triple jump to highlight the day for the Tanners. Also winning were Mimi Batista (long jump), Aaliyah Callahan (shot put), Jess Richards (discus), Alessandra Forgione (javelin), Tamara Kemigisha (low hurdles and 200), Lindsay Wilson (high hurdles), Savanna Vargas (100), Amella DiBatitsa (400) and Leah Buckley (2-mile).
GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Beverly 0: The defending state champs swept up behind Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-0), Nina Klink (6-2, 6-1), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and Shaylee Moreno/Maya Klink (6-0, 6-2) and Chloe Ahern/Taylor Mastrogiovanni (6-1, 6-2).
Hamilton-Wenham 5, North Reading 0: The unbeaten Generals (3-0) dropped just nine games to roll to victory. Sky Jara (6-0, 6-2), Naomi Provost (6-1, 6-0), and Sienna Gregory (6-0, 6-0) had the singles wins while the tandems of Abby Simon/Sienna Gregory (6-2, 6-1) AND Alle Benchoff/Sofia Montoya (6-0, 6-3) prevailed at doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Winthrop 5, Salem 0: Senior captain Aiden Clark had a strong showing at second singles in the Witches’ season opening match, going three matches before falling. Freshmen Rylan Workman and William Towne also went three sets in their first varsity match at second doubles.
Brookline 5, Marblehead 0: Against the defending Division 1 state finalists, the Magicians (2-1) played better than the final score would indicate. Sophomore Matthew Sherf played particularly well at third singles before falling, 6-3, 6-2.
Masconomet 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Chieftains picked up another victory behind a singles win from Kyle Trull (6-0, 6-0) and doubles victories from Jack Eaton/Justin Saginor (6-0, 6-0) and Steven Ralph/Kai Hird (6-0, 6-0). Masco also won third singles by default.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 14, Winthrop 4: Lauren Caley scored her 100th career goal, finishing with three goals and three assists to power the Panthers. Lily Shea (2 assists), Samantha Sprissler and Joselyn Silva (assist) each added three goals for the Orange-and-Black, with Grace Gonzalez also scoring. Jenna Schweizer and Liz Wilder had strong defensive games while goalies Madeline Reynolds and Abbie Kelley combined to make five saves.
Swampscott 13, Marblehead 6: Lilah Caplan denied 13 shots that came her way as the Big Blue (3-0) doubled up their arch rivals. Avery Laundry powered the offense with five goals, with Abby Eichler (3), Coco Clopton (2), Sophia Ciciotti (2) and Brooke Waters (goal and assist) also scoring.
Maddie Forbes and Ramona Gillett each had two goals and two ground balls for Marblehead (0-5), with Sydney Langton and Lucy Wales (assist) each netting solo goals.
Peabody 18, Salem 0: Addy Higgins, Victoria Vaz, Addison Merrill and Jordyn Petijean all scored their first varsity goals as the Tanners (1-3) earned their first win of 2023. Goaltender Caitlin Snow had her first shutout in net while Kayla Landry scored with a game-high three assists and Siobahn Smith netted four with one helper. Brook Lomasney (two goals, assist, two grounders), Madi Barrett (two goals, two assists, two grounders) and Ally Bettencourt (goal, two assists) all posted multi-point efforts.
Danvers 19, Gloucester 6: Ellie Anderson scored four times and assisted on four other tallies to pace the Falcons. Kaylee Rich netted five in the winning effort and Jordan Turcotte scored twice and matched the game-high with four assists.
Masconomet 19, Saugus 2: The Chieftains improved to 4-1 with the runaway victory.
BOYS LACROSSE
Danvers 14, Gloucester 5: Colby Dunham ripped home five goals and goalie Dan Vatousios stopped 10 shots to give the Falcons their first win. Brady Tersolo and Lucas Rotker both had two goals and two assists in the victory, with Sean Rivard also pumping home two goals. Trevor McNeill, Tommy Cyr, and Jake Ryan added solo tallies for the Blue-and-White.
Peabody 19, Salem 1: Danny Barrett, Matt Bettencourt, Ashton Sousa, Jayden Kritikos, and Derek Collins were among the goal scorers for the Tanners (3-0) in their blowout win. Johnny Lucas had another strong game defensively, as did Tristan Ramsdell and Antonio Anzalone in net.
Jayden Benson scooped four ground balls for Salem, with Mikey Curtin scoring nad goalie Vincent Milano making 11 saves.
Marblehead 16, Swampscott 2: Cam Waldron had a career high four goals to push the unbeaten Magicians in a good all around effort. Charlie Grenier (3 goals, 2 assists), Carter Laramie (3 goals, assist), Gio Garaboto (2 goals), Connor Cronin (goal, 2 assists), Reece Moore (goal, 2 assists), Baxter Jennings (goal), and Jack Whipple (goal) all scored for the winners. Finn Maniaci (5 saves) and Finn Gallup (1 save) both were strong in net.
The Big Blue got goals from Jason Codispoti and Liam Keaney, plus 15 saves from Joey Pilotte in relief.
Winthrop 11, Beverly 10: Despite a quintet of goals from Mason Simpson, the Panthers (3-2) surrendered a four-goal lead in a home loss. Matt Maloblocki (assist) and Gavin Lawrence both contributed two goals, with Aidan Sullivan adding one goal and one assist. John Maloblocki (2) and Brendan McCarron had helpers, while Colby Vaccaro turned aside 14 shots in net.
St. John’s Prep 16, Catholic Memorial 6: Oliver Rossetti and Cam McCarthy both had two goals and an assist while teammates Will Sawyer and Matt McCarthy added two goals apiece to keep the Eagles (4-0) undefeated. Eleven different players scored for St. John’s, including Drew Bossi, Noah Brown, Brendan Powers, Trevor McInnis (all of whom also had an assist), plus Josh Haarmann and Rowan Mondello. Brady Plaza added one assist; Chris Esposito (3-for-4), Jack Doherty (13-of-16), and Will Crawford (2-for-2) all excelled on the draw, and goalies Gavin Kornitsky (4 saves on 6 shots) and Austin Kitces (7 saves on 11 shots) were stellar.
Newburyport 15, Hamilton-Wenham 3: Lucas Hunt, Will Stidsen and Brady Scudder had the goals for the Generals, with Aidan Glovsky picking up an assist. Ben Woods had 18 saves before being replaced in net by Mike Pitkin, who stopped all eight shots he faced.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Catholic Memorial 0: Captains Ben Bailey, Callum Brown, and Matt Ciampa helped the Eagles (3-2) to their third straight win.
BASEBALL
Peabody 3, Saugus 1: Junior Cam Connolly struck out nine Sachems and allowed only two hits with no walks to power the Tanners as they improved to 3-1. It was a pitcher’s duel with Peabody getting only three hits, two of those from Mike Petro including the go-ahead RBI double to score Alex Silva (walk) in the third. Captain Sam Oliveri also scored for Peabody and sophomore Jariel Tolentino singled and stole a base.
Essex Tech 8, Northeast 5: James Levesque came on in relief and struck out five over six innings as the Hawks evened their record at 2-2. Senior Shawn O’Keefe had a pair of hits, senior Harry Lynch scored twice and hit safely and freshman Xavier Parsons collected two hits for the victors.
Triton 9, Salem 0: The Witches (3-2) were felled for the second time in as many days.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, SUNY Potsdam 1: Another trips to the conference final was earned by the Gulls (14-9) with a 25-21, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15 semifinal triumph. Mason Mallory had 11 kills, Nik Kasprzak racked up 16 spikes and Dean Warner 10 with most of those set up by Gabe DeBenedetto, who had an incredible 45 assists.