BOYS TRACK
Beverly 81, Masconomet 55: Senior Jaichaun Jones was a triple winner in the Panthers’ season win, burning up the track to take the 100 (10.6 seconds), 200 (21.7) and the long jump (21 feet 5 inches). Junior Brady Trask was a double winner in the 400 (55.4) and high jump (5-2) and was the leadoff leg in the 4x400 relay that also won (3:50). He also placed second behind Jones in the long jump (20-1). Another big day was turned in by fellow junior Grant Eastin, who captured the shot put with a PR of 43-8 and took second in the javelin at 124 feet. Other Orange-and-Black winners included sophomore Misha Krygin in the 2-mile (10:57); David DiPietro in the 800 (2:08.8) and a 56.5 leg of the 4x400 relay; and Shane Barker in the 400 low hurdles (65.4) and finished with nine points overall.
Winners for Masco included Sebi Gilligan in the mile (4:35), Steve Nalesnik in the 110 hurdles (17.2), Simon in the triple jump (35-7), James Toleos in the javelin (125-7) and Liam Gillespie in the discus (91-6). The Chieftains’ 4x100 relay team of Sasha Kessel, Nalesnik, Gillespie and Will Shannon also came out on top in 46.2 seconds.
Greater Lawrence Tech 101, Essex Tech 26: Earning top three finishes for the Hawks in the setback included Gavin Russell in the 400 (1st place, 57.85) and triple jump (1st, 35-9), Max Collins in the 800 (2nd, 2:31.98), Griffin Adams in the mile, (2nd, 5:26.14), Dennis Downing in the mile (3rd, 5:45.61), Aidan Burke in the 110 hurdles (1st, 19.51) and 400 hurdles (3rd, 1:12.98), and Kyle Straccia in the javelin (2nd, 95-2).
GIRLS TRACK
Masconomet 69.5, Beverly 66.5: Winners for Masco included Cecily Paglierani in the 400, Charlotte Losee in the triple jump, Brynn Cohen and Catherine Faddis tying in the high jump, Grtace Ciaccio in the discus, Jenna DiPietro in the 200 and, to provide the margin victory, the 4x400 relay team of Ellie Green, Jenna Lindsay, Riley Trodden and Maddy Demers.
In the setback, Beverly (0-1) won eight events, including two each from Kyle McCarthy in the shot put (26-4) and javelin (82-9) and teammate Heidi Eberhardt in the mile (5:42) and the 800 (2:33). Other winners included Meredith Pasquarosa in the low hurdles (74.4), Mia Kasperowicz in the 2-mile (12:29), Cierra Merritt in the 100 (12.9) and the 4x100 relay (disqualification).
Essex Tech 86, Greater Lawrence Tech 45: The Hawks earned a hard fought win behind first place finishes from Cecelia Lebron in the 100 (14.00), Tanjelah Campbell in the 200 (29.61), Ella Manninen in the 400 (1:10.59), Emily Ernst in the 800 (2:53.96) and 2-mile (14:20.81), Makayla Vigneaux in the mile (6:36.22), Robin Englin in the 110 hurdles (21.18), Helen Clark in the 400 (1:20.06), Nisa Denehy in the long jump (17-5) and triple jump (33-3), Natalie Vardaro in the shot put (25-10) and Angelina Curcuru in the discus (64-4 1/2).
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 22, Salem 0: Junior Josh Robertson had a career high nine points, including five goals, and sophomore Brennan Baker scored his first varsity goal to power the unbeaten Magicians (3-0). Captain J.T. Monahan and sophomore Finn Maniaci (3 saves) shared the shutout in goal. Matt Thompson and Baxter Jennings both finished with three goals and an assist; senior Mark Paquette ripped the net three times; Connor Cronin (assist), Nick Peters and Connor Sheridan each produced two goals; Carter Laramie had one and two helpers; and Will Shull had one assist. Additionally, Remy Poisson led a standout defensive effort.
Peabody 11, Swampscott 1: Jack Houlden, a senior captain, added five goals and two assists to his resume, giving him 15 goals and 19 points in his first three games, as the Tanners stayed unbeaten (3-0). Fellow senior attackmen Anthony Bettencourt (2 assists) and Keenan Madden (2 snipes) also scored in the win, as did middies Cam Collins, sophomore Nicholas Salvati (his first career goal) and Brady Carpenter, while captain Drew Lucas had four ground balls on defense. Freshmen Donald Cavanaugh, Matt Bettencourt and John Lucas also turned in solid efforts.
For Swampscott (now 2-2), Vinny Palmer had the lone while Aidan Breault made 15 saves in net.
St. John’s Prep 13, Xaverian 4: The Eagles moved to 3-0 on the year thanks to three goals and an assist from both Michael Kelly and Jimmy Ayers. Emmett Schillinger led the defensive effort while sophomore Chris Esposito, called up from JV to fill in for two injured players, was awarded the Prep’s Player of the Game award for stepping in at the faceoff X and winning 10 of 18 draws. Pat Atikins added two goals while Tommy Sarni (3 assists), Luke Surette (2 assists), Charlie Danis, Charlie Wilmot and Lucas Verrier all scored while Tyee Ambrosh earned an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Masconomet 22, Danvers 6: For Danvers, Kaylee Rich had a hat trick, Eliana Anderson had a goal, an assist and three draw controls, Grace Brinkley had a goal and an assist, and Ashley Curcuru had a goal and six draw controls.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Xaverian 0: The Eagles earned a 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 sweep thanks to .400 hitting percentages from Callum Brown and Leo D’Silva. Setter Dan Schorr racked up 19 assists and libero Aaron Saporito rounded it out with 11 digs.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 5, Xaverian 0: The Eagles earned a shut out win behind triumphs from Hunter Wolter (6-0, 6-2), Charles Kirby (6-1, 6-1) and Hayden Byrne (6-7, 6-1, 10-8) in singles action. The doubles tandems of Jack Kiely/Scott Daly (6-3, 6-4) and Mark McDuffee/Ben Liptak (6-0, 6-0) also won.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Lowell Catholic 2: The Crusaders got singles wins from Ryan Stolarz (6-0, 6-2), Rinniel Jabonillo (6-0, 6-0) and Leo Schroeder (6-0, 6-1) to earn the team win.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rockport 3, Ipswich 2: Ava and Ella Borgman won at first doubles (6-3, 6-2) for the Tigers while Anastasiya Kozak cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles in the team setback.
BASEBALL
Marblehead 12, Danvers 8: After having the bats shut down on Tuesday with only 3 hits and 17 K’s against Danvers, the Magicians bounced back with 12 hits including three doubles, two triples and one homerun. Junior second baseman Matt Titus went 3-for-4 with a triple, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored; junior right fielder Schuyler Schmitt had his first career homerun to straight away center field and added a triple later to finish with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. On the mound, senior captain Neto Albino started and went two and two thirds innings and was picked up by AJ Andriano and James Doody. Senior Captain Jacob Sherf came in to close out the last inning.
For the Falcons (2-3), Brendan Trohon and Zack Hamel each had two hits, Hamel and Steve Reardon collected two RBI and Joe Zamejtis scored three times.
Xaverian 4, St. John’s Prep 2: Payton Palladino (two hits) and D.J. Pacheco drove in runs to give St. John’s (2-1) a 2-0 lead, but the Hawks scored three in the top of the seventh to knock the Eagles from the unbeaten ranks. Joe Gizmunt struck out six in four 2-hit shutout innings for the Prep, which only had five hits with Nick Solitro and Eric Wing getting the others.
Salem Academy 16, Boston Collegiate 11: Kegan LeClare went 4-for-4 and scored three times and Jacob Redican’s 2-run single in the fifth gave the Gators (3-1) the lead for good. Riley Finerty picked up his second win of the season pitching-wise.
Whittier Tech 10, Essex Tech 3: The Hawks dipped to 0-3 on the year despite two hits apiece from Jaden Dussault and Chris Itz (2 RBI). Senior Dan Masta added a single and a walk, while sophomores Harry Lynch and Jayce Dooley as well as junior Jeffrey Roach each scored a run.
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’s 14, Masconomet 2: Done in by a nine-run third inning by the Spartans, Masco fell to 1-2 on the season. Junior Maggie Caron had a pair of doubles and drove in a run in the loss, while Eliza Reimold singled in the other run.
Salem Academy 15, Boston Collegiate 11: Hannah Leonard picked up the win on the mound and offensively Angie Jimenez, Emma Lee, Kaedynce Kauth, and Cindy Shehu all had extra base hits and RBIs to lead the Navigators.
Pingree 18, Phillips Exeter 6: The Highlanders (now 5-2) rolled behind some strong performances across the board. Maddie Massicotte went 2-for-4 with a double and earned the win on the mound; Shannon Conte went 4-for-5 with a double and 2 RBI; Marah Goldman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Luci Ciarciarelli went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the win.