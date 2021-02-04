BOYS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 52, Swampscott 50: The Magicians held an 11-point lead heading into the fourth but Swampscott battled back to take a six point lead down the stretch. Then after a couple of nice defensive stops in the waning minute, Marblehead’s Hunter Fleming got a look from behind the arc and was able to knock it down at the buzzer to give his team a thrilling win. Fleming finished with a game-high 21 points in the win while eight other players got on the scoreboard for Marblehead.Swampscott was led by Andrew Augustin’s 16 points, Ryan Ward’s 12 points and Jacob Cooke’s 10.
Essex Tech 51, Nashoba Tech 33: The Hawks (4-5) secured the win on Senior Night behind 16 points and five assists from Ian McBournie. Shawn O’Keefe added 13 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Bishop Fenwick 58, Salem Academy 25: The Crusaders improved to 8-4 behind 14 points from Mike Yentin and seven points and 10 rebounds from Alex Gonzalez.
Beverly 51, Masconomet 41: Rook Landman scored a team-high 13 points to help the Panthers improve to 7-0 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 43, Hamilton-Wenham 36: Carter King, a junior, dropped in a game-high 18 points to send the Tigers past their arch rivals. Additionally, senior captain Riley Daly drained a trifecta of 3-pointers en route to scoring 12 points for Ipswich. Sarah Cooke scored 16 and hit four 3’s for H-W and Jane Magurie chipped in with seven.
Matignon 57, Salem Academy 38: Sophomore captain Cindy Shehu led Salem Academy with a 22-point effort and freshman guard Kianny Mirabel-Nunez also played well with 10 points.
Masconomet 64, Beverly 30: The Bovardi sisters had huge nights with senior Morgan scoring 21 points and Taylor added 11 as Masco improved to 7-1. Jenna DiPietro had a team-high five assists with four rebounds and Liv Filmore scored eight and Paige Richardson had a team-high eight rebounds.
Kylie McCarthy led the Panthers with 10 points and four assists and freshman Lauren Caley had a nice game with three steals.
Swampscott 37, Salem 18: Sophomore Niya Morgen led the Big Blue (3-2) with 18 points along with five assists. Junior Paige Quagrello also had a nice game with eight points.
Essex Tech 49, Nashoba 10: The Hawks cruised.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pope Francis 8, Bishop Fenwick 2: Mark Wilson scored his first varsity goal to tie the game early in the contest an senior Cam Martin tallied while shorthanded halfway through the second stanza, but the host Cardinals scored the final eight goals to pull away. Fenwick got an excellent showing from Jack Vieira, who stopped 31 shots.
GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet caps perfect season: Junior Ava Pelletier was second among all racers at Bradford as the Chieftains finished their unbeaten regular season 8-0 with wins over Swampscott (130-5) and Austin Prep (99-26). Senior captain Ashley Hamson and classmates Neve Bettencourt, Katie Bernard and Cat Malatesta all had good runs and Masco placed six in the top ten overall.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pope Francis 8, Bishop Fenwick 2: Mark Wilson scored his first varsity goal and Cam Martin had one shorthanded to make it a 2-2 game in the second. The powerful Cardinals pulled away with the last six goals of the game, however.