GIRLS LACROSSE
Woburn 12, Marblehead 5: The Magicians dropped their season opener to a strong Woburn team despite two goals from Gigi Lombardi. Hadley Wales added a goal and an assist while Lucy Wales and Isabella Ferrante each scored once. Other assists went to Molly Cronin and Sydney Langton.
BOYS LACROSSE
Winchester 13, Marblehead 6: In their season opener on the road, the Magicians had some trouble winning faceoffs and threw the ball away at other times, falling to a strong Sachems club. Junior middie Connor Cronin had two goals and an assist to lead the offense, with fellow captain Josh Robertson and junior attack Carter Laramie both adding one goal and one assist. Senior defenseman Charlie Pingree and senior mid Cole Gallup also scored for Marblehead, with Finn Maniaci making a dozen stops in net.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vikings snap losing streak: Salem State fell to Lasell 12-0 early on Thursday for its tenth straight loss to begin the season, but rallied for a 7-3 victory in the second half of the doubleheader to finally break into the win column. Rebecca Walker had two hits, two runs and an RBI in the win, while Mackenzie DeSantis knocked in three runs on two hits including a double. Isabella Perrotti and Gracie Hogan also had RBI while Hogan went the distance on the mound for her first win.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 9, Curry 0: The Vikings (1-2) swept their way to their first win thanks to double victories from Andrew Muttiah/Corey Cherico (8-0), Grant Bellino/Giacomo Graziani (8-5) and Roni Bazile/Adam Stanneck (8-1). Muttiah (6-0, 6-0), Bellino (6-2, 6-2), Bazile (6-1, 6-0), Cherico (6-1, 6-0), Graziani (6-1, 6-3) and Stanneck (6-0, 7-5) also earned singles wins.