BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 14, Danvers 2: Will Shull produced four goals and an assist while Matt Thompson also scored four times as the Magicians remained unbeaten at 5-0. Josh Robertson added a goal and four assists, Connor Cronin finished with three goals and a helper, and Mark Paquette added two goals of his own. Remy Poisson and Kai Bontaites were standouts defensively in front of netminder J.T. Monahan, who had eight saves before giving way to over the final six minutes.
Peabody 19, Salem 3: The Tanners (now 6-0) set up an undefeated home showdown with Marblehead Saturday by exploding offensively against the Witches behind four goals and three assists from Keenan Madden and three goals and three assists from senior classmate Jack Houlden. Freshman Matthew Bettencourt also netted a hat trick in the win while Brady Carpenter (2 goals) and Nick Salvati (2 goals, one assist) also shined. Drew Lucas, Sam Izzo, John Lucas (3 assists) and Cam Collins all added goals; freshman defender Trevor Smith and senior middie Matt Pursell had three and four ground balls, respectively; Luke Buckley had a pair of assists; and Anthony Curcio was phenomenal at the faceoff X, winning 22 of his 24 tries with a goal and seven ground balls to boot.
Ipswich 24, Amesbury 3: The Tigers led 15-0 at halftime and got most of their junior varsity players into the game for the majority of the second half. Rowan Silva led the offense with four goals, Henry Wright and Jayden Halecki (assist) each had three, Willson Lestage and Aiden Arnold both scored twice, and Riley Dillon and Zach McCormack had one apiece. Justin Bruhm (3 assists) and Jack Gillis (2 assists) also contributed to Ipswich’s big first half. Among the JV players who ripped the twine were Griffen O’Brien (3 goals), Becket Devoe, Dave Lonergan, Will Harrington, Luca Harlow-Revis and Cole Thomas.
Masconomet 9, Saugus 0: The Chieftains (3-2) secured the shut out behind a balanced scoring attack that saw nine different players score a goal. Cooper Easley (goal), Keo Kiriakos (goal, two assists), Michael Rossi (goal), Andrew Aylwin (goal), Silas McLellan (goal), Evan Karcher (goal), Matt McMillan (goal, assist), Nick McMillan (goal), Spencer Butterworth (goal) and Carmine DiPietrantonio (assist) all factored into the scoring. Defensively, goalies Max Rosenbaum, Colin Dillon and Richard Jacavanco combined for four saves in the shut out.
Swampscott 9, Beverly 4: The Panthers (2-3), who led 3-2 at halftime but scored only once over the final 24 minutes, got two goals from Kyle Olphant, a goal and an assist from both Nick Cole and D.J. Bachini, two assists from Gavin Lawrence and 10 saves from goalie Quinn Fidler.
St. John’s Prep 14, Catholic Memorial 4: Kaden Quirk and Teddy Cullinane combined for seven saves in net while defensemen Tim Haarman, Christian Rooney and Conor Kelly (who had a goal) limited the Knights to just a few offensive chances as the Eagles stayed unbeaten at 5-0. Michael Kelly, a senior captain, paced the Prep offense with three goals and one helper, the same as sophomore attack Jimmy Ayers. Tommy Sarni and captain Pat Atkins both had two goals and an assist; Luke Surette scored once and assisted on another goal; Charlie Danis and faceoff ace Tyson Graham (winning 14 of 20) had solo goals, and Grady McGowan chipped in with an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 12, Beverly 5: Reese Robertson scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, as the Big Blue remained unbeaten at 7-0. Harper Clopton added three goals for the winners while Broghan Laundry and Elizabeth Green potted two scores each. Scarlett Ciciotti also found the back of the net for Swampscott.
Danvers 12, Marblehead 7: The Falcons picked up a big NEC win behind five goals and three draw controls from Ellie Anderson and four goals, one assist and seven draw controls from Ashley Curcuru. Grace Brinkley added a goal and three assists while Kaylee Rich and Jordan Turcotte each scored once. Megan McGinnity made eight saves in net in the win and captain Catie Nemeskal was tremendous defensively.
For Marblehead, Maddie Erskine had two goals, an assist, three ground balls and five draw controls while Gigi Lombardi scored a hat trick with two ground balls, one interception and one draw control. Elizabeth Driscoll made 13 saves in net in the loss. Peabody 13, Salem 0: The Tanners (4-2) rolled on Senior Day behind two goals apiece from seniors Hailee Lomasney, Skylar Girard, Sophie Izzo and Olivia Lavalle. Amber Kiricoples, Hailey Barker, Jordyn Collins, Sam Silva and Elise Stanuton each added one goal apiece. Masconomet 24, Saugus 1: The Chieftains cruised thanks to an overall team effort. Morgan Bovardi had four goals and four assists, Emmy Clark had two goals and four assists, Issy Verrier had three goals and two assists and Jolie Dalton had three goals. Eight other players had at least one goal in the win.
SOFTBALL
Danvers 15, Salem 0: Lily Eldridge and Makayla Cunningham combined on a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 5-inning mercy rule contest. The Falcons were led offensively by Brooke Grassia (3-for-4, 3 RBI), Cunningham (2-for-4, 4 RBI), Sophie Papamechail (2-for-3) and freshman Ava Gray (2-for-4).
Cardinal Spellman 5, Bishop Fenwick 4: Senior pitcher Meghan Cabral had 10 strikeouts in the Crusaders’ loss.
BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 11, Amesbury 2 (8 innings): Nick Freni hit a grand slam in the top of the eighth and the Generals (5-1) exploded for nine runs in the frame for the extra inning win. Ryan Hutchison had seven Ks over six innings pitched and added two RBI at the plate while Carter Coffey got the win in relief. James Horgan knocked in a pair and Ryan Monahan broke the 2-2 tie with a sacrifice fly.
Danvers 9, Winthrop 2: Nolan Hills, Zack Hamel and Tyler O’Neill (2-for-3) all knocked in two runs for the Falcons, who extended their win streak to four while moving to 6-3. Freshman Mike Moroney struck out seven to earn his first varsity win on the mound and Jackson Hennessey threw a perfect seventh in his first appearance. Brendan Trohon also went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
St. John’s Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 4 (8 innings): DJ Pacheco reached on a dropped strikeout, stole second and scored the winning run in extra innings for the Eagles (5-1). St. John’s also got a great relief effort by Peter Martin to earn the W while Pat D’Amico had two hits, two runs and a triple and Nick Solitro had two RBI. Eric Wing added a key sacrifice bunt in the eighth.
Greater Lowell 4, Essex Tech 3: The Hawks were up 3-1 in the seventh but lost on a walk off of a passed ball. Jacob Wells went five innings on the mound with five Ks, three hits and four walks and no earned runs while sophomore Harry Lynch led the offense with three hits and an RBI. Sophomore Chris Itz added a double and an RBI while senior Dan Masta had a single, double and an RBI.
GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Peabody 0: Angela Shanahan (6-3, 6-1), Kate Scheirey (6-0, 6-0) and Kathryn Greenwood (6-0, 6-0) all won their singles matches as Masco remained undefeated. In doubles action, Tracy Weener/Kenzie Burns won 6-1, 6-0 while Anna Storm/Paige Hurton took their match 6-0, 6-0.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Triton 0: Junior co-captain Mathilde Gordon earned her first varsity win by prevailing at third singles, 6-1, 6-3, to lead the Generals (now 4-2) to vitory. Sky Jara (6-2, 6-1) and Brynn McKechnie (6-0, 6-0) won in the first two singles spots, and the doubles teams of Libby Collins and Lisette Leonard (6-1, 6-1) as well as Chloe Gern and Nora Gamber (6-1, 6-3) completed the sweep.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Salem 0: The Hawks rolled to a 25-15, 25-9, 25-6 triumph behind seven kills and eight aces from Gabe Mota. Cael Dineen added six kills while Zach Seymour had six kills and two aces in the win.