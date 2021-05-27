GIRLS LACROSSE
Marblehead 16, Saugus 1: Hadley Wales notched a hat trick with four assists as the Magicians moved to 5-2. Maddie Erskine had two goals and two helpers while Molly Forbes had a goal with three assists and senior Abby Kalinowski chipped in a hat trick. Also scoring were Gigi Lombardi, Sydney Langton, Josie Poulin, Lucy Wales, Kate Burns, Isabelle Ferrante and Clara Donovan.
Peabody 10, Danvers 5: Amber Kiricoples pumped in four goals with an assist and Hailee Lomasney had two scores with four assists as the Tanners bounced back to improve to 6-3. Siobahn Smith, Haley Baker, McKayla Fisher and Sophie Izzo added single goals, Emily McDonough, Jordyn Collins, Sam Silva and Elise Staunton led the defense and Olivia Lavalle made six stops in net.
Swampscott 14, Winthrop 2: Reese Robertson continued to roll offensively, scoring five goals and dishing out four assists in the big win. Scarlett Ciciotti added four goals, Elizabeth Green had two and an assist, while Harper Clopton (goal, assist), Broghan Laundry (goal, assist), Sydney Bray (goal, assist), Alice Michigan (3 assists) and Jordan Waters (assist) all factored into the scoring as well. Sasha Dival made six saves in net for Swampscott (9-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
Danvers 11, Peabody 8: Junior Donovan Biersteker had a season-high 16 saves and Nick Tavares netted four goals as the Falcons (7-3) upset the previously once-beaten Tanners. Christian Harvey also had a strong game up front with two goals and three assists, as did Christian Burke (2 goals, assist) and Lucas Rotker (goal, 2 assists). Dillion Driscoll and Jimmy Thibodeau each had one goal while teammates Trevor Gennodie, Colby Dunham and Nate Sher added assists.
Swampscott 16, Winthrop 2: The Big Blue (7-2) dominated in the faceoff circle and were equally stealth defensively, preventing the Vikings from making any sustained offensive rushes to win their fifth straight contest. Goalie Aidan Breault stopped three shots to pick up the win while also scoring his sixth goal of the season. He was helped offensively by Jack Russo (5 goals, assist), Christian Pierro (4 goals, assist), Zach Pierce (goal, assist), Vinny Palmer (2 goals), Jason Codispoti (goal), Cole Hamernick (goal), Chase DiLisio (goal), Brendan Sheehan (assist) and Thomas Poska (assist).
Marblehead 13, Saugus 1: Matt Thompson potted four scores while Will Shull had three and goaltender J.T. Monahan had a half-dozen saves for the Magicians, who remained perfect at 8-0. Josh Robertson (2 assists), Mark Paquette (assist) and Miles Smith all had two goals apiece in the victory, with Connor Cronin dishing out three helpers and Carter Laramie two.
BASEBALL
St. John’s Prep 8, Malden Catholic 1: Pat D’Amico tripled and drove in two runs as the Eagles (8-1) won their sixth straight to set up a first-place showdown at Xaverian next week. Eric Wing had two hits and two RBI, Payton Palladino scored twice, Griffin Ruffner tripled and scored twice and six Prep pitchers combined for nine strikeouts in the victory.
Essex Tech 13, Kipp Academy 4: Sophomore Harry Lynch struck out 10 and allowed just five hits in five innings to help the Hawks secure a win. Offensively, Jayce Dooley had a pair of triples and three total hits, knocking in four RBI and scoring four times to boot. Harry Lynch added two hits with a double and three RBI, Dan Masta had a double and two RBI and Jeffrey Roach had two hits including a double and two RBI.
SOFTBALL
Essex Tech 16, Shawsheen 10: Freshman Sam Chasse went 4-for-4 and threw six innings to earn the win in the high scoring affair for the Hawks. Hayden Hughes, Isabel Bishop, Emma Philbrook and Aly Countie all went 3-for-4 at the dish and Ariana Barrows had a 4-for-5 effort with three RBI.
Masconomet 8, Salem 4: Sophomore Amber Goudreau spaced eight hits, striking out 14 in the win for Masco. Liv Filmore nearly hit for the cycle with a single, double and triple while Sam DeMarco, Cate Susser and Maggie Caron had huge two-out RBI hits in the win as well.
For the Witches, Cassadi O’Leary stayed hot with two hits and two runs scored. Skylaw Sverker had three hits with two RBI and Christin Napierkowski pitched well in addition to adding two hits and an RBI at the plate.
Salem Academy 27, KIPP Academy 15: Kaedynce Kauth threw five scoreless innings and added five hits to help the Navigators bounce back with a victory. Suheily Pimental went 4-for-5 and Cindy Shehu clobbered a homer run. Emma Lee also triples to help Salem Academy improve to 6-4.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 5, Malden Catholic 0: The Eagles (5-1) stayed unbeaten in conference play with sweeps by Hunter Wolters, Charles Kirby and Hayden Byrne. The doubles winners were Nate Gasperoni and Ben Liptak and Rohan Rasingani with Grant Drinkwater.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Adrian 2, Salem State 0: In the opening game of the NCAA Division 3 playoffs in Wisconsin, the Vikings (13-9) couldn’t get a run home in six hits and fell into the elimination bracket. Jake Sefrino pitched splendidly for the Vikings, going the distance and scattering seven hits with a pair of walks mixed in. Salem stranded eight men on base and grounded into two untimely double plays with Shawn Rebello being the long multi-hit man with a 2-for-4 effort.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Innovation Academy 0: The Hawks earned a sweep with set wins of 25-19, 25-10 and 25-20. Essex Tech was down 15-4 in the third set before coming back to secure the victory. Senior outside hitter Zach Seymour had 10 kills and five digs, Cael Dineen had eight kills, Addison Twiss had 13 assists and nine digs and Gabe Mota had 11 digs.