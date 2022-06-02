BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 16, Wakefield 5: In their regular season finale, the Magicians (15-3) rolled past a 14-win Wakefield squad at home as Baxter Jennings (2 goals) and Cam Waldman (goal) set the tone with dominance at the faceoff circle. Goalie Finn Maniaci added 11 saves in a dominant defensive effort for the hosts.
Captains Connor Cronin (5 goals, 3 assists) and Josh Robertson (4 goals, 3 assists) paced the offense for Marblehead, which also got two goals and an assist from Carter Laramie, a tally and two helpers from Cole Gallup, and a single score from Kai Bontaites.
St. John’s Prep 9, Billerica 5: Outstanding defensive play from Alex Perault, Connor Kelly, Christina Rooney and Jackson Delaney, plus seven saves from goaltender Teddy Culliane, enabled the top seeded Eagles (17-1) to end the regular season with their 12th consecutive victory. Lucas Verrier and Jimmy Ayers both had two goals and two assists while Tommy Sarni had two scores and one helper for St. John’s. Charlie Wilmot, Jake Vana and Matt Morrow contributed single scores in the road triumph.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pentucket 19, Swampscott 5: The Big Blue (10-6) fell short in their regular season finale despite four goals from Broghan Laundry. Abby Eichler had the other goal while both Coco Clopton and Daniella Bliss tallied assists. Goalie Sasha Divall made eight saves in net in the setback.