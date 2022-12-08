SWIMMING
Marblehead 93, Peabody 78: The Magicians got an excellent 1:47.16 winning medley relay time from Jeff Grady, Greg Podstrelov, Cole Brooks and Logan Doody to earn the win.
Brooks was a double winner in the 200 freestyle (1:52.21) and 100 butterfly (54.49), as was Logan Doody in the 50 free (22.87) and 100 backstroke (59.68). Freshman Cale Nelson captured both the 200 IM (2:13.34) and 100 free (54.63). Bella Takata won the breaststroke (1:12.33), as did Will Cerutti in the 500 free (5:42.02).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 2, Gloucester 0: Outstanding defensive work from Penny Spack, Chloe Gromko, Leah Buckley, Mikaela O’Driscoll and Daniella White helped the Tanners rack up a 34-5 edge in shots on net. Catie Kampersall and Spack handled the scoring, Alexa Pepper had an assist and Alyse Mutti earned the shutout.
Newburyport 4, Masconomet 1: Senior captain Bitsy King had the first goal of the year for Masconomet (0-1) with assists from Eliza Shannon and fellow captain Maddie Kenney but the Clippers connected three times on the power play to skate away victorious.
Beverly 6, Shawsheen 3: Halle Greenleaf had a hat trick plus an assist, scoring twice early as Beverly built a 5-0 lead. Shea Nemeskal also scored while Clara Cary and Meredith Johnston had their first high school goals. Netminder Megan McGinnity made 21 stops and Sadie Papamechail picked up an assist.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian Academy 60, Brimmer & May 54: Sophomore guard Bennett Plosker dropped in 21 points as the Cougars remained unbeaten at 3-0. Seniors Noah DeJesus (15 points) and Anthony Reis (14 points, 8 rebounds) also had strong games.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 77, Salem State 63:
After being tied at halftime, the Gulls (6-2) pulled away behind 18 points, five rebounds and five assists from Jalen Echevarria. Mark Barrett scored 15 with seven boards and six assists, Jeff Hill had a dozen and Newburyport’s Parker McLaren had a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench. Salem (3-8) was led by Conner Bryne’s 14 points and 13 boards plus 14 points from Juvens Louis.
Gordon 89, Framingham State 61: The Scots raced out to a 13-point lead and expanded upon that by pouring in 47 second-half points, improving to 6-4 on the season. Garrett Sattazahn was 8-for-16 from the field, canning four 3-pointers en route to a 20-point night. Zach Quanico added 19 points off the bench for the winners, who also got double digit scoring from Michael Makiej (17) and Bryce Smith (10).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 69, Eastern Nazarene 60
: The Vikings used a 23-12 third quarter edge to take the lead for good and pull away for their fourth win in 10 games this season. Ernidia Goncalves had a big night in the paint, scoring a game-high 26 points (on 13-of-25 shooting) and pulling down nine rebounds for Salem State. Peabody’s Liz Zaiter followed suit, grabbing a team-high 11 boards while scoring 21 of her own.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
New England College 4, Salem State 1: Three goals in the first 5-plus minutes by the visiting Pilgrims sank Salem State (2-8), despite the hosts putting 36 shots on goal. The only one to find twine came from Connor Woolley in the third period.