BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 6, Beverly 3: The Chieftains jumped on their new NEC rivals quickly, scoring three goals in the opening 10 minutes to take an early lead. Beverly battled back to get within a 3-2 score at halftime, only to see Masco reel off three unanswered goals to open the third quarter. Nate Collins scored twice, Carmine DiPietrantonio had a goal and two assists, Sam Brockelman had a goal and two assists, Spencer Butterworth had a goal and an assist and defender Owen O’Brien scored his first goal of the season in the win. James Telios rounded out the Masco scoring with an assist of his own.
Swampscott 2, Saugus 2: The Big Blue fell behind 1-0 late in the third quarter but battled back to earn the draw. Fernando Barranco and Szymon Wabno had the goals for Swampscott.
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 6, Peabody 1: Junior Grace Brinkley and senior captain Janessa Marchegiani each had a pair of goals and an assist to put another win on the Falcons’ (6-3) ledger. Sophomore Katherine Purcell and senior captain Ashley Curucu also had goals for the winners, with junior Sabrina Auciello also earning an assist. Senior Brigid Churchill stopped three of four shots in three quarters of play, while Megan McGinnity, a freshman, denied the only two shot attempts that came her way in the third quarter. Senior defender Caitlin Hess and sophomore forward Emma Wilichoski were other standouts for the Falcons.
Senior Dado Nasso had the goal for Peabody (2-5-1), scoring in the first quarter off a pass from classmate Sophie Izzo. Sydney Branga had seven saves in the Tanners’ net while Kylie Colella came in and made a dozen stops.
